Oscar FX Private Limited

Oscar FX is a one of the fastest growing visual effects company in India,Founded in 2014. We are passionate, we love what we do and believe fervently in working with other creatives to help and bring their visions to the screen. We believe that our greatest assets are our experience, creativity and artistry. We hold to two basic tenets: hire the best artists, and keep them armed with the latest tools and best technologies available. We assure the highest quality is created in our environment where our people enjoy the work and treated fairly, honestly and with respect. We have been committed to these beliefs and built our company with few goals.we have put together a specialized team of artists who are amazingly creative and has done high quality visual effects for production companies around the globe.

Rotoscope Artist (Job Code: Roto-020):

Minimum 2 years’ experience in high-end feature film or Television

Working knowledge of and ability to use Silhouette and Mocha

Understanding of client notes and able to take suggestions from Leads

Punctual and proactive

Communication skills will be plus

Good Team Player

Prep/Paint Artist (Job Code: Prep-030):

Minimum 3+ years’ experience in hollywood feature film or Television

Nuke and photoshop knowledge is a must

Understanding of client notes and able to take suggestions from Leads

Punctual and proactive

Communication skills will be plus

Good Team Player

Production Manager/Coordinator (Job Code: PM-001/PC-002):

Minimum 2 years’ experience in VFX industry

Strong in Coordination, planning, scheduling

Review production schedules and revises according to project specifications

Should be able to take ownership of projects and complete them before deadline

Good experience on Microsoft office and client tools(Shotgun or F track) will be plus.

Excellent Communicator

Punctual and proactive

Interested candidates please forward your resumes Jobs@oscarfx.com or kishore@oscarfx.com

Contact details:

Mr.Kishore Neelam,

Manager-Human Resource.

Call us:+9140.2712.6666 or +9191.6091.6660

Adress:Plot#9-75/1,PS Goud Complex,SV Nagar,Nagaram,Hyderabd-500083,India.

Website:http://oscarfx.com

Map:https://www.google.co.in/maps/place/Oscar+FX+Private+Limited/@17.4813186,78.5919199,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xa632bacd1d0e8430!8m2!3d17.4813186!4d78.5919199