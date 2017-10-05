Nilesh Patel Studios is well established animation studio based out of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. We focus on National and International Service Work for television and other digital platforms. We are continuously creating High Quality CG Animation for our clients located across Europe and USA. We have successfully delivered various International and National TV Series, numerous Animation DVD’s and 100’s of Rhymes of global animation content till date. We are recruiting a team of artists in animation (Senior, Middle, and Junior), Story Board Artist and Background Start.

2d Animator: (Senior, Middle and Junior) Candidate should be experienced in Adobe Flash and possess excellent traditional drawing skills and experience as an animator.

Beginners with a strong art background and animation training can also apply. Background Artist: 3 Years and Above Experience Candidate should have strong drawing skills, perspective knowledge and professional expertise in Adobe Photoshop. Storyboard Artist Candidate should possess strong drawing and composition skills along with prior experience working on Indian and International television series.

4 Years and Above Experience Please apply to jobs@nileshpatelstudios.com and mention the position you are applying for in the Subject of the mail. To be considered for the position, please include a link to your portfolio/ show reel.