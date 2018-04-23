Mr. X Inc. is comprised of a unique and gifted team of artists, filmmakers and programmers devoted to the art, craft and technology of visual story telling. Our talented staff, committed to quality above all else, has achieved some of the most original and photo-realistic visual effects and animation seen on film to date. If you have the imagination, talent and drive, then Mr. X is the right place for you.
Position:
Mr. X is currently looking for talented Artists and production staff to work with our Bangalore studio, Specifically in Compositing, Assets and in Production Management.
Compositing Artist
Responsibilities:
- Working closely with compositing Supervisors and Producers the Compositor will design, develop and produce large and/or small-scale digital composites for use in feature films,
- Will determine best approach to solve compositing challenges and develop final overall look that far exceeds client expectations,
- Candidate will perform tasks such as tracking, matte extraction, color correction, paint fixes, roto and assembly of live action and 3D elements,
- Must be accountable for the expected quality of work on the project
- Must be highly dependable in completing shots, present for rounds and reviews
- High level of communication
- Regularly contribute to the production management by sharing new knowledge or time saving features/processes with peers, including in the wiki
Qualifications:
- 5+ years of working experience (intermediate position)
- Working knowledge in compositing software such as Nuke is a must
- Must have feature film\High end Television work experience
- Effective communication skills with the ability to work productively in a team environment
- Good creative and technical problem-solving skills
- Ability to learn quickly and to comprehend custom in-house production tools
- Ability to take direction from various levels of individuals
- Good organizational skills with a strong attention for detail
Assets Artist
Responsibilities:
- 3D Modeling and Texturing for feature films\High end Television series using a wide range of reference material
- Work very closely with the shader writers, look development artists and the riggers to generate organic or rigid object models that are suitable for feature film work,
- With guidance from CG Supervisors, helping to determine the best approach to solve 3D challenges and develop final look.
Qualifications:
- 4+ years of experience Modeling and Texturing is required.
- Strong spatial awareness and a good sense of form, scale and proportion, and a keen eye for detail
- A full working knowledge of modeling in Maya is required,
- Ability to deliver a model with clean topology and strong UV layout skills for texturing
- Ability to work with Z-brush and Mari
- Comprehensive knowledge of lighting techniques is an advantage
VFX Production Coordinator
Responsibilities:
- Work as part of the VFX production team to implement viable VFX solutions
- Communicate with producers, coordinators, creative and technical leads regarding directives and production requirements of specific projects
- Develop project plans and schedules for the artist team. Work with the creative stake holders to ensure deadlines are met.
- Support/work with the VFX Producer to create master and delivery schedules for the production.
- Oversee the coordination of dailies and reviews, ensuring accurate notes are taken and production priorities are distributed and followed through
- Oversee outputs and client deliveries
- Create and maintain weekly status reports to track costs and shot progress.
- Forecast and communicate any delays or overages, escalating any issues to the VFX producer and/or management where required.
- Propose new and efficient ways to improve production workflow
Qualifications:
- 4+ years of experience in VFX Production is a must
- Need to have effective communication skills (written and verbal).
- Proficient in Microsoft Office, especially Excel.
- Working knowledge of Autodesk Shotgun or other tracking tools is a plus.
- 3D and/or on-set production experience is a plus.
How to Apply?
Please send us the following:
- Resume
- Demo reel and/or portfolio
Email your application to:recruiting-blr@mrxfx.com