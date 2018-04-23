Mr. X Inc. is comprised of a unique and gifted team of artists, filmmakers and programmers devoted to the art, craft and technology of visual story telling. Our talented staff, committed to quality above all else, has achieved some of the most original and photo-realistic visual effects and animation seen on film to date. If you have the imagination, talent and drive, then Mr. X is the right place for you.

Position:

Mr. X is currently looking for talented Artists and production staff to work with our Bangalore studio, Specifically in Compositing, Assets and in Production Management.