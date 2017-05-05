MPC

MPC have been one of the global leaders in VFX for over 25 years and counting, with industry-leading facilities in London, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Bangalore, New York, Montréal, Shanghai, Amsterdam and Paris. Our status as a world-class visual effects facility has been achieved through the development of industry-leading software, which empowers our artists to create stunning visual effects.

The team in Bangalore has certainly played a key role in MPC’s stellar work on the recent Hollywood blockbuster “The Jungle Book” which won us an Oscar Award for Best Visual Effects and many honourable laurels. With MPC cementing its strong roots in Bangalore since 8 years, the opportunities have witnessed tremendous growth. Therefore, we are keen to bring in new talentsat our Bangalore facility to work on some of the exciting feature film projects.

CG Software – Lead



At least 6-8 years of experience in a VFX facility (or equivalent industry).

Understanding of general VFX processes and pipeline.

Proven leadership skills, experience in delivering large scale projects successfully.

Advanced knowledge of key VFX application APIs – Maya, Katana, Houdini and/or Nuke.

Advanced knowledge of Python and C++.

Strong understanding of computer graphics, mathematics, and physics/simulation.

Experience with Fabric engine, Fabric’s KL and Lua is a bonus.

Experience using development best practices.

Expert in Linux operating system and development on this platform.

Degree in Computer Science Engineering or Technical Animation or equivalent.

Highly organized with good communication skills and an excellent attention to detail.



CG Software – Senior

At least 5-8 years of experience in a VFX facility (or equivalent industry).

Understanding of general VFX processes and pipeline is a plus.

Experience with Maya (both as user and developer).

Expert knowledge of other key VFX application APIs – Katana, Houdini and/or Nuke.

Advanced knowledge of Python, C++.

Strong understanding of computer graphics, mathematics, and physics/simulation.

Experience using development best practices.

Experience with Linux (or other Unix) operating system.

Degree in Computer Science Engineering or Technical Animation or equivalent.

Highly organized with good communication skills and an excellent attention to detail.

CG Software – Mid

At least 2-5 years of experience in a VFX facility (or equivalent industry).

Proven track-record of VFX-related technology development.

Experience with Maya (both as user and developer).

Good knowledge of other key VFX application APIs – Katana, Houdini and/or Nuke.

Strong knowledge of Python and C++.

Strong understanding of computer graphics, mathematics, and physics/simulation.

Experience using development best practices.

Experience with Linux (or other Unix) operating system.

Degree in Computer Science Engineering or Technical Animation or equivalent.

Proven team player with good organization and communication skills.



CG Software – Junior

0-2 years of experience in a VFX facility (or equivalent industry).

Experience with Maya (both as user and developer).

Knowledge of other 3D software packages such as Blender/Nuke/Houdini is a plus.

Experience with C++.

A good knowledge of Python is an advantage.

Good understanding of computer graphics, mathematics, and physics/simulation.

Experience with Linux (or other Unix) operating system.

Degree in Computer Science Engineering or Technical Animation or equivalent.

Proven team player with good organization and communication skills.

Compositing – Junior,Mid,Senior

We are looking for Compositors at various skill levels·

At least 4+ years’ Experience in PHOTO REAL/CG feature film Compositing

Roto/Prep Experience is a plus.

International Film compositing Experience is considered an asset.

Candidate should have high level of Proficiency in Nuke and good knowledge of compositing in Live action VfX.

Should be a good in communication, both written and spoken English.

Assets -Modelling TD

Description Modelling TDs are responsible for creating 3D models which artistically meet the brief but also technically meet the needs of other departments. If you have a passion for modelling and can use Maya then we want to hear from you, whether you’ve just graduated, are looking for new challenges or are used to leading teams of Modelling TDs – all levels are welcome!

You would be an absolute superstar if you also possessed the following bonus skills:

Previous experience with Linux

Previous experience with Retopo Workflow

Knowledge of Mudbox and/or ZBrush

Previous experience in a VFX environment

Previous education or experience with fine art or design (sculpture, drawing, industrial design etc.)

Previous experience working from 3D scans and/or 2D artwork

Assets-Texturing/Lookdev TD

Description Texturing TDs are responsible for painting photo-real textures and relevant maps for other surface effects to be mapped to 3D objects.

If you have a passion for texturing and can use Maya, Photoshop and Bodypaint then we want to hear from you, whether you’ve just graduated, are looking for new challenges or are used to leading teams of Texturing TDs – all levels are welcome!

You would be an absolute superstar if you also possessed the following bonus skills:

Previous experience with Linux

Previous experience with Mari, Nuke

Knowledge of Mudbox and/or ZBrush

Previous experience in a VFX environment

Previous education or experience in traditional arts

Previous experience working with scanned reference, photos or other artwork to create textures

Knowledge of modelling and shading

You may check out and apply here : https://careers.smartrecruiters.com/MPC/mpc-film

If you would like to keep up to date with recruitment activities at MPC then please join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



We look forward to working with you in the future!