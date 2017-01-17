Moppet Animation Studio

Moppet Animation Studio is a versatile studio located in the serene environment of Goa that has delivered projects in various forms of animation including Stopmotion , 2D, 3D, Augmented/Virtual Reality and Visual Fx. Since it’s inception it has delivered largest and the first of it’s kind in India, A Production in Stopmotion animation for a Canadian TV series along with karma films , CA. It involved construction of full scale miniature sets and casting of animatable puppets using siliocone, Plastic and rubber, a feat that is unique to Moppet in the country. Our synergy with art and technology makes us an exclusive studio to combine the art of handmade filmaking with help of digital technology and 3D printing.

We are currently looking for Stopmotion Animators for our third season of production

Stopmotion Animators

An animators dream is to live in the film along with their characters which is exactly what a stopmotion medium can do which cannot be achieved in any digital forms of animation. Pre-requisites and role of stopmotion animators includes

Candidates can be of a 2D/3D animation background without any prior stopmotion experience. The studio will have a training sesssion for selected animators.

Good understanding of acting, Timing, Spacing and should be able to animate in straight ahead style.

Must have a good knowledge of animating multiple characters at the same time

Should be able to follow directions given for the shot and adapt any changes along the way

Animators should be capable of working 8-10 hours a day with minium fatigue as this medium requires one to use their physical abilities

Food, Accomodation and pick up/drop facility will be provided by the studio.

Animators who are applying for the current position are required to take a two day stopmotion animation test in Goa.

Production starts by second week of febraury and ends in may. This job is on contract basis only.

Freshers with good character animation skillset can also apply.

If you feel you want to take a journey into this old school filmaking medium then send your Showreel and CV’s to contact@moppet.co.in If you are the lucky one then be privilaged to experience this grandeur medium of stopmotion animation. Hurry we have limited seats left for the position.

Email : contact@moppet.co.in

Phone : 7875150452

Website : www.moppet.co.in

Teaser to second season of production : https://vimeo.com/133955485

Making of second season : https://vimeo.com/191176825