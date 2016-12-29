Mist VFX Studio Pvt Ltd

Job Location : Chennai
Mist VFX specializes in the creation of seamless visual effects imagery for feature film, commercial and TV production. With a company philosophy based on service and quality, Mist prides itself on delivering shots of the highest standard in an efficient timely manner. We are a part of doing services such as Match Moving, Rotoscopy, Paint & Prep, Compositing, etc. At Mist VFX Studio, the culture is driven by passion for creativity and technical innovation to deliver world-class VFX contents. We’re currently looking for the qualified personnel in visual effect industry for our Chennai Location.
We are looking candidates at the below following streams:
- Production
- Python / Pipeline Developer – Exp : 3-5 Years
- Complete assigned development tasks.
- Develop new tools / scripts in PyQT, shell script, javascript, etc.
- Work on MySQL / No-SQL Databases, Cache system.
- Maintain the existing apps and add new features in it
- Candidates with prior background in working in VFX/Animation studios will be preferred but is not mandatory.
- Candidates would be required to design and develop systems within our pipeline using Python &Django.
- Pre-Production
- 3D, Lighting, Animation, Rigging, Modeling & Texturing – Exp : 1-3 Years
- Post-Production
- Prep & Paint, Compositors, Roto, Matte paint, Match Move & Rotomation – Exp : 1-3 Years
Candidates can mail their CV with their demo link to jobs@mistvfxstudio.com or contact +91-9840355955 / 7845278717