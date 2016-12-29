Latest Videos


December 29-2016
Mist VFX Studio Pvt Ltd

12:24 am 29/12/2016 By AnimationXpress Team

Mist VFXMist VFX Studio Pvt Ltd

Job Location : Chennai

Mist VFX specializes in the creation of seamless visual effects imagery for feature film, commercial and TV production. With a company philosophy based on service and quality, Mist prides itself on delivering shots of the highest standard in an efficient timely manner. We are a part of doing services such as Match Moving, Rotoscopy, Paint & Prep, Compositing, etc. At Mist VFX Studio, the culture is driven by passion for creativity and technical innovation to deliver world-class VFX contents. We’re currently looking for the qualified personnel in visual effect industry for our Chennai Location.

 

https://www.mistvfxstudio.com

We are looking candidates at the below following streams:

  1. Production
  • Python / Pipeline Developer – Exp : 3-5 Years
    • Complete assigned development tasks.
    • Develop new tools / scripts in PyQT, shell script, javascript, etc.
    • Work on MySQL / No-SQL Databases, Cache system.
    • Maintain the existing apps and add new features in it
    • Candidates with prior background in working in VFX/Animation studios will be preferred but is not mandatory.
    • Candidates would be required to design and develop systems within our pipeline using Python &Django.
  1. Pre-Production
  • 3D, Lighting, Animation, Rigging, Modeling & Texturing – Exp : 1-3 Years

 

  1. Post-Production
  • Prep & Paint, Compositors, Roto, Matte paint, Match Move & Rotomation – Exp : 1-3 Years

Candidates can mail their CV with their demo link to  jobs@mistvfxstudio.com or contact +91-9840355955 / 7845278717

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2016 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.
    close

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.