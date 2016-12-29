Mist VFX Studio Pvt Ltd

Mist VFX Studio Pvt Ltd

Job Location : Chennai

Mist VFX specializes in the creation of seamless visual effects imagery for feature film, commercial and TV production. With a company philosophy based on service and quality, Mist prides itself on delivering shots of the highest standard in an efficient timely manner. We are a part of doing services such as Match Moving, Rotoscopy, Paint & Prep, Compositing, etc. At Mist VFX Studio, the culture is driven by passion for creativity and technical innovation to deliver world-class VFX contents. We’re currently looking for the qualified personnel in visual effect industry for our Chennai Location.

https://www.mistvfxstudio.com

We are looking candidates at the below following streams:

Production

Python / Pipeline Developer – Exp : 3-5 Years Complete assigned development tasks. Develop new tools / scripts in PyQT, shell script, javascript, etc. Work on MySQL / No-SQL Databases, Cache system. Maintain the existing apps and add new features in it Candidates with prior background in working in VFX/Animation studios will be preferred but is not mandatory. Candidates would be required to design and develop systems within our pipeline using Python &Django.



Pre-Production

3D, Lighting, Animation, Rigging, Modeling & Texturing – Exp : 1-3 Years

Post-Production

Prep & Paint, Compositors, Roto, Matte paint, Match Move & Rotomation – Exp : 1-3 Years

Candidates can mail their CV with their demo link to jobs@mistvfxstudio.com or contact +91-9840355955 / 7845278717