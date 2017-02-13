Mist VFX Studio Pvt Ltd

mist-vfxMist VFX specializes in the creation of seamless visual effects imagery for feature film, commercial and TV production. With a company philosophy based on service and quality, Mist prides itself on delivering shots of the highest standard in an efficient timely manner. We are a part of doing services such as Match Moving, Rotoscopy, Paint & Prep, Compositing, etc. At Mist VFX Studio, the culture is driven by passion for creativity and technical innovation to deliver world-class VFX contents. We’re currently looking for the qualified personnel in visual effect industry for our Chennai Location.

https://www.mistvfxstudio.com

We are looking candidates at the below following streams:

VFX Sr. Roto Artist / Roto Lead

Job Location : Chennai

Software :Silhouette, Mocha & Nuke

Responsibilities :

  • Minimum 4 – 6 experience in VFX Roto
  • Ability to handle the team
  • Working knowledge of and ability to use Mocha, Silhouette & Nuke
  • Analyzing complexity level and estimate the number of man days needed to finish a shot.
  • Understanding of general VFX methodologies.
  • Proven ability to work closely in a small team with tight schedules

VFX Sr.Paint/Prep Artist

Job Location : Chennai

Software: Photoshop & Nuke

Responsibilities :

  • Minimum 3 – 6 years of experience in VFX
  • Painting and prep skills in various software packages like Nuke & Photoshop
  • A strong eye for detail and precision.
  • Must have good team work, organization and interpersonal skills
  • Working knowledge of Projecting and Analyzing for Paint/Prep tasks

Sr. Artist – Tracking & Matchmove

Job Location : Chennai

Software :3D Equalizer & Maya

Responsibilities :

  • Minimum 3 – 5 years of experience in VFX
  • Strong knowledge in 3dEqualiser and Maya
  • RotoAnimation is added advantage
  • Knowledge of additional 3D domains like Modelling, Texturing, Rigging, Animation, etc., is an added advantage

Note : Salary is not a constraint for the right candidate.

Candidates can mail their CV with their demo link to jobs@mistvfxstudio.com or contact +91-9840355955 / 7845278717

