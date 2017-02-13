Mist VFX Studio Pvt Ltd

Mist VFX specializes in the creation of seamless visual effects imagery for feature film, commercial and TV production. With a company philosophy based on service and quality, Mist prides itself on delivering shots of the highest standard in an efficient timely manner. We are a part of doing services such as Match Moving, Rotoscopy, Paint & Prep, Compositing, etc. At Mist VFX Studio, the culture is driven by passion for creativity and technical innovation to deliver world-class VFX contents. We’re currently looking for the qualified personnel in visual effect industry for our Chennai Location.

https://www.mistvfxstudio.com

We are looking candidates at the below following streams:



VFX Sr. Roto Artist / Roto Lead

Job Location : Chennai

Software :Silhouette, Mocha & Nuke

Responsibilities :

Minimum 4 – 6 experience in VFX Roto

Ability to handle the team

Working knowledge of and ability to use Mocha, Silhouette & Nuke

Analyzing complexity level and estimate the number of man days needed to finish a shot.

Understanding of general VFX methodologies.

Proven ability to work closely in a small team with tight schedules

VFX Sr.Paint/Prep Artist

Job Location : Chennai

Software: Photoshop & Nuke

Responsibilities :

Minimum 3 – 6 years of experience in VFX

Painting and prep skills in various software packages like Nuke & Photoshop

A strong eye for detail and precision.

Must have good team work, organization and interpersonal skills

Working knowledge of Projecting and Analyzing for Paint/Prep tasks

Sr. Artist – Tracking & Matchmove

Job Location : Chennai

Software :3D Equalizer & Maya

Responsibilities :

Minimum 3 – 5 years of experience in VFX

Strong knowledge in 3dEqualiser and Maya

RotoAnimation is added advantage

Knowledge of additional 3D domains like Modelling, Texturing, Rigging, Animation, etc., is an added advantage

Note : Salary is not a constraint for the right candidate.

Candidates can mail their CV with their demo link to jobs@mistvfxstudio.com or contact +91-9840355955 / 7845278717