Mist VFX Studio Pvt Ltd

Mist VFX specializes in the creation of seamless visual effects imagery for feature film, commercial and TV production. With a company philosophy based on service and quality, Mist prides itself on delivering shots of the highest standard in an efficient timely manner. We are a part of doing services such as Match Moving, Rotoscopy, Paint & Prep, Compositing, etc. At Mist VFX Studio, the culture is driven by passion for creativity and technical innovation to deliver world-class VFX contents. We’re currently looking for the qualified personnel in visual effect industry for our Chennai Location.
We are looking candidates at the below following streams:
VFX Sr. Roto Artist / Roto Lead
Job Location : Chennai
Software :Silhouette, Mocha & Nuke
Responsibilities :
- Minimum 4 – 6 experience in VFX Roto
- Ability to handle the team
- Working knowledge of and ability to use Mocha, Silhouette & Nuke
- Analyzing complexity level and estimate the number of man days needed to finish a shot.
- Understanding of general VFX methodologies.
- Proven ability to work closely in a small team with tight schedules
VFX Sr.Paint/Prep Artist
Job Location : Chennai
Software: Photoshop & Nuke
Responsibilities :
- Minimum 3 – 6 years of experience in VFX
- Painting and prep skills in various software packages like Nuke & Photoshop
- A strong eye for detail and precision.
- Must have good team work, organization and interpersonal skills
- Working knowledge of Projecting and Analyzing for Paint/Prep tasks
Sr. Artist – Tracking & Matchmove
Job Location : Chennai
Software :3D Equalizer & Maya
Responsibilities :
- Minimum 3 – 5 years of experience in VFX
- Strong knowledge in 3dEqualiser and Maya
- RotoAnimation is added advantage
- Knowledge of additional 3D domains like Modelling, Texturing, Rigging, Animation, etc., is an added advantage
Note : Salary is not a constraint for the right candidate.
Candidates can mail their CV with their demo link to jobs@mistvfxstudio.com or contact +91-9840355955 / 7845278717