Minte Entertainment

Created in 2014, MINTE is an Indian company based in Pune, co-founded by a French team of well-known artists.

During the past three years, MINTE became the first Indian studio to provide high quality comic book series, up to the European market standards.

Our core values are quality & art consistency, international standards, respect of the deadlines, controlled cost, and long-term business. We combine an international leadership with the best talents of India, and believe in the importance of team work, whatever is your position in a company.

In 2017, MINTE is opening an animation division, and is willing to hire the best and most motivated animation artists in India!