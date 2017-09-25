Minte Entertainment

Created in 2014, MINTE is an Indian company based in Pune, co-founded by a French team of well-known artists.
During the past three years, MINTE became the first Indian studio to provide high quality comic book series, up to the European market standards.
Our core values are quality & art consistency, international standards, respect of the deadlines, controlled cost, and long-term business. We combine an international leadership with the best talents of India, and believe in the importance of team work, whatever is your position in a company.
In 2017, MINTE is opening an animation division, and is willing to hire the best and most motivated animation artists in India!
Company website: www.minte.co
Position OR Designation:
- Animator
- Rigger Patcher
- Concept Artist
Basic / UG Qualification: Any graduate /Any PG
Work experience (Min. & Max.): 0-10 years or more
Industry: Animation / Gaming
Location of Job: Pune
Annual salary: 1.2 to 15.6 lakhs / year (according to the skills)
Job Description / Responsibilities:
Be part of the best 2D animation studio in India, and work on some exciting international 2D animation series! MINTE is recruiting a team of artists in animation (senior, middle, junior), rigging, concept art (character design, background) and compositing.
During their contract, all the selected candidates will have the opportunity to be trained on Toon Boom Animation software, with some of the best Canadian trainers from TOON BOOM Company.
In order to apply send us your “updated resume + portfolio link + demo-reel link”
Note: No application without a portfolio/show reel will be considered.
Desired profile of the candidate:
According to the position candidates will apply for, a selection of skills listed beneath will be required:
- a very good understanding of animation rhythms,
- a good sense for character’s acting,
- detail-oriented,
- dedicated to high quality,
- understanding and respect of the deadlines,
- good drawing skills (concept design, anatomy, posing)
- good at background creation,
- a strong knowledge of perspective,
- a good sense of colors harmony,
- a strong understanding of lights and volumes.
The candidates will work with international artists, so good English communication skills are required (speaking / reading / writing).
Software: photoshop, toon boom
Contact information
e-mail ID :animation@minte.co
Contact No :020-41214681