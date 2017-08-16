Mindkraft Studios is an Animation Production House based in Kolkata. Mindkraft Studios develops content for multiple on going and in production 2D & 3D animated television serials. The team is backed by the more than decade long education prowess of MAAC. Mindkraft Studios is looking for freshers, mid-level and senior 2D & 3D Animators and Storyboard artists.
Position: 3D Animator
(Experience Required: 0-5 years)
Skills & Software:
- Software Knowledge: Autodesk Maya
- Maintaining a high level of quality while working on multiple projects under aggressive deadlines.
- Work effectively with 3D teammates for timely quality and creative results.
Position: 2D Animator
(Experience Required: 0-5 years)
Skills & Software:
- Software Knowledge: Adobe Flash
- Maintaining a high level of quality while working on multiple projects under aggressive deadlines.
- Work effectively with 2D teammates for timely quality and creative results.
Position: Storyboard Artists
(Experience Required: Minimum 2 years)
Skills & Software:
- Deliver storyboard for entire episodes of 2D and 3D Animation projects.
- Maintaining a high level of quality while working on multiple projects under aggressive deadlines.
- Work effectively with 2D & 3D teammates for timely quality and creative results.
Interested candidates may please submit their resumes and show reel link to below given email within 25 days: jobs@mcls.in