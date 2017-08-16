Position: 3D Animator (Experience Required: 0-5 years) Skills & Software: Software Knowledge: Autodesk Maya

Maintaining a high level of quality while working on multiple projects under aggressive deadlines.

Work effectively with 3D teammates for timely quality and creative results.

Position: 2D Animator (Experience Required: 0-5 years) Skills & Software: Software Knowledge: Adobe Flash

Maintaining a high level of quality while working on multiple projects under aggressive deadlines.

Work effectively with 2D teammates for timely quality and creative results.

Position: Storyboard Artists (Experience Required: Minimum 2 years) Skills & Software: Deliver storyboard for entire episodes of 2D and 3D Animation projects.

Maintaining a high level of quality while working on multiple projects under aggressive deadlines.

Work effectively with 2D & 3D teammates for timely quality and creative results. Interested candidates may please submit their resumes and show reel link to below given email within 25 days: jobs@mcls.in Contact Person: Mr. Jayanta Ray Chowdhury 9874893566 & 8777071309

Mindkraft Studios is an Animation Production House based in Kolkata. Mindkraft Studios develops content for multiple on going and in production 2D & 3D animated television serials. The team is backed by the more than decade long education prowess of MAAC. Mindkraft Studios is looking for freshers, mid-level and senior 2D & 3D Animators and Storyboard artists.