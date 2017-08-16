Latest Videos


August 16-2017
Mindkraft Studios

3:03 pm 16/08/2017 By AnimationXpress Team
Mindkraft Studios is an Animation Production House based in Kolkata. Mindkraft Studios develops content for multiple on going and in production 2D & 3D animated television serials. The team is backed by the more than decade long education prowess of MAAC.  Mindkraft Studios is looking for freshers, mid-level and senior 2D & 3D Animators and Storyboard artists.

Position: 3D Animator

(Experience Required: 0-5 years)

Skills & Software:
  • Software Knowledge: Autodesk Maya
  • Maintaining a high level of quality while working on multiple projects under aggressive deadlines.
  • Work effectively with 3D teammates for timely quality and creative results.

Position: 2D Animator

(Experience Required: 0-5 years)

Skills & Software:
  • Software Knowledge: Adobe Flash
  • Maintaining a high level of quality while working on multiple projects under aggressive deadlines.
  • Work effectively with 2D teammates for timely quality and creative results.

Position: Storyboard Artists

(Experience Required: Minimum 2 years)

Skills & Software:
  • Deliver storyboard for entire episodes of 2D and 3D Animation projects.
  • Maintaining a high level of quality while working on multiple projects under aggressive deadlines.
  • Work effectively with 2D & 3D teammates for timely quality and creative results.

Interested candidates may please submit their resumes and show reel link to below given email within 25 days: jobs@mcls.in

Contact Person: Mr. Jayanta Ray Chowdhury 9874893566 & 8777071309

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2017 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.