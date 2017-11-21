Limpidfrog Entertainment

“Limpidfrog Entertainment is a Hyderabad based creative Studio established to produce Games, IP, graphical contents and content creation service for Television and Digital Networks.”

JOB REQUIREMENTS – 2D ARTIST

Functional Responsibilities
  • Good in making 2D UI designs.
  • You will prepare the storyboards for production, including indications of dialogue, character and camera moves, and have to create cleaned-up drawings for production
  • Creating concept art for characters, environments, objects to various levels of finish and time constraints
  • Creating illustrations for key frames, box art and other marketing purposes
  • Speed paintings of Composition, Mood
  • Character design – Creative, unique and interesting characters in a range of styles

Skills Required

  • Fluent with Photoshop, and a high capacity to learn new tools.
  • Strong art background in traditional art skills.
  • Good sense of light, form, tone, palette.
  • Anatomical knowledge
  • Good sense of light, form, tone, palette
  • Must be able to paint/sketch at speed

Skills Considered a Bonus

  • Experience with 3-D software (Z-Brush, MODO, 3DSMax or Maya etc) a plus
  • Good knowledge of videogames and films.
  • Experience working within a videogame, agency or film-production environment.

Education and Experience

  • A portfolio that demonstrates a potential to meet industry standard level of concept art, storyboard, key frames, mood boards, illustrations.
  • Professional art training is desirable but not essential
  • 0-2years of experience and above.

Personal Specification

In addition to having a good foundation of artistic ability, the role requires working as part of a team and so enthusiasm and good communication skills are needed. We are looking for a grounded and pragmatic team

player. Confident without being arrogant, this person will want to play an active role in building an awesome culture within our new studio.

BENEFITS

Limpidfrog offer a number of schemes to full time members of the team and have a structured approach to training and development.

JOB REQUIREMENTS – SENIOR 2D ARTIST

Functional Responsibilities
  • You will illustrate the script in 2D with animation assets, plan shots and draw panels to demonstrate action and maintain continuity between scenes.
  • You will work closely with the Creative Director, Producer and the client to visualize and tell the story as concept artist
  • You will prepare the storyboards for production, including indications of dialogue, character and camera moves, and have to create cleaned-up drawings for production
  • Creating concept art for characters, environments, objects to various levels of finish and time constraints
  • Creating illustrations for key frames, box art and other marketing purposes
  • Speed paintings of Composition, Mood
  • Visual storytelling, ensuring that the image captivates the viewer’s imagination
  • Character design – Creative, unique and interesting characters in a range of styles

Skills Required

  • Fluent with Photoshop, and a high capacity to learn new tools.
  • Strong art background in traditional art skills.
  • Good sense of light, form, tone, palette.
  • Anatomical knowledge
  • Architectural knowledge
  • Must be able to paint/sketch at speed

WHAT WE ARE NOT LOOKING FOR:

  • Lone Wolves who just want to do it “their” way.
  • Portfolios only featuring Portraits and Self-Portraits.
  • Non-Team player.

Skills Considered a Bonus

  • Experience with 3-D software (Z-Brush, MODO, 3DSMax or Maya etc) a plus
  • Good knowledge of videogames and films.
  • Experience working within a videogame, agency or film-production environment.

Education and Experience

  • A portfolio that demonstrates a potential to meet industry standard level of concept art, storyboard, key frames, mood boards, illustrations.
  • Professional art training is desirable but not essential
  • 4years+ of experience and above.

Personal Specification

In addition to having a good foundation of artistic ability, the role requires working as part of a team and so enthusiasm and good communication skills are needed. We are looking for a grounded and pragmatic team player. Confident without being arrogant, this person will want to play an active role in building an awesome culture within our new studio.

BENEFITS

Limpidfrog offers a number of schemes to full time members of the team and has a structured approach to training and development

  • The ability to shape and design the future of our company, client relationships and directing meaningful new projects.
  • Working within an absolutely amazing team of high end professionals with some of the most exciting artists in the industry today, a team of more than 30yrs of experience combined.
  • Becoming a key factor in the company’s growth and expansion.
  • In long term we intend to give a % of profit from any IP you contribute massively, *condition apply.
  • You are free to suggest ideas and lead any IP, our team will work with you to take it globally.

Offered salary – As per Industry standard

JOB REQUIREMENTS – SENIOR STORYBOARD ARTIST

Functional Responsibilities
  • You will illustrate the script in 2D with animation assets, plan shots and draw panels to demonstrate action and maintain continuity between scenes.
  • You will work closely with the Creative Director, Producer and the client to visualize and tell the story as concept artist
  • You will prepare the storyboards for production, including indications of dialogue, character and camera moves, and have to create cleaned-up drawings for production
  • Creating concept art for characters, environments, objects to various levels of finish and time constraints
  • Creating illustrations for key frames, box art and other marketing purposes
  • Speed paintings of Composition, Mood
  • Visual storytelling, ensuring that the image captivates the viewer’s imagination

Skills Required

  • Fluent with Photoshop, and a high capacity to learn new tools.
  • Strong art background in traditional art skills.
  • Good sense of light, form, tone, palette.
  • Anatomical knowledge
  • Architectural knowledge
  • Good sense of light, form, tone, palette
  • Must be able to paint/sketch at speed

Education and Experience

  • A portfolio that demonstrates a potential to meet industry standard level of concept art, storyboard, key frames, mood boards, illustrations.
  • Professional art training is desirable but not essential
  • 4years+ of experience and above.

Personal Specification

In addition to having a good foundation of artistic ability, the role requires working as part of a team and so enthusiasm and good communication skills are needed. We are looking for a grounded and pragmatic team player. Confident without being arrogant, this person will want to play an active role in building an awesome culture within our new studio.

BENEFITS

Limpidfrog offers a number of schemes to full time members of the team and has a structured approach to training and development

  • The ability to shape and design the future of our company, client relationships and directing meaningful new projects.
  • Working within an absolutely amazing team of high end professionals with some of the most exciting artists in the industry today, a team of more than 30yrs of experience combined.
  • Becoming a key factor in the company’s growth and expansion.
  • In long term we intend to give a % of profit from any IP you contribute massively, *condition apply.
  • You are free to suggest ideas and lead any IP, our team will work with you to take it globally.

Expected salary Industry standard

Please send your CV, show-reel, and salary expectations to – info@limpidfrog.com

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2017 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.