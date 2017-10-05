Founded in 2001, Legend 3D, Inc. is an industry leader in providing 3D Conversion, Visual Effects and Virtual Reality services to entertainment studios, media companies and creative agencies. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Legend has earned a reputation for top quality work through its collaboration with such world class organizations as Disney, Sony, Warner Bros, Paramount and DreamWorks.

Legend is expanding its global footprint and opening a new facility in Pune, India. Recognizing the strong talent base locally, Legend is now hiringexperienced artists to join our team.