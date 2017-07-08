Knack Studios

“Knack Studios is a state-of-the-art post-production studio in Chennai spread across 15,000 sq feet, housing the brightest talents and offering a wide range of Post Production services which include Audio , Colour Grading and VFx services. Our Moto is “Coming Together is a Beginning. Working together is progress, Staying together is Success.

We are inviting application for the following job openings.

Roto/Prep Artists (15)

A general understanding of the VFX production and comp workflows.

Good understanding of techniques and methods relating to rotoscopy and plate preparation.

Experience of stereoscopic rotoscopy is advantageous but not essential

Software knowledge Silhouette, Mocha, Nuke, Photoshop

Compositors (15)

A good eye for composition, colour, lighting

Working experience on stereoscopic projects is advantageous but not essential

Excellent knowledge of Nuke or Digital Fusion

Matchmove Artist (3)

Thorough understanding of camera and rigid-body tracking, and the use of survey data when generating camera and objects tracks

Understanding of apertures, lenses and distortion.

Familiarity with 2D tracking using Nuke is an advantage

Experience in 3DE, Boujou, PF Track, Maya

3D Artist ( Modelling, Texturing, Lighting, Rigging, Animation) (10)

A thorough knowledge of Maya

An understanding of physical motion, weight, balance, texture and form

An understanding of rigs and typical rigging set-ups, animation pipelines

Experience in Cloth and Fur animation is an advantage

A degree in Fine Arts is an advantage (Modeling and Texturing)

System Administrator (1)

2-3 years experience as a system administrator. Should have some understanding of the Linux/windows/mac environment

Experience working in an Animation / VFX production studio an asset

General I.T. support and maintenance duties

Workstation setup and deployment

knowledge and troubleshooting experience with hardware components, including internal/external RAID devices and Intel compatible PC hardware

Above all, the ideal applicant should be a team player with a positive attitude

Come join us and be a part of the Success.”

Contact Details

Name: Mr.Prakash A

Mob No:9840259698

e-mail ID: hr@kanckstudios.in