Knack Studios

“Knack Studios is a state-of-the-art post-production studio in Chennai spread across 15,000 sq feet, housing the brightest talents and offering a wide range of Post Production services which include Audio , Colour Grading and VFx services.   Our Moto is  “Coming Together is a Beginning. Working together is progress, Staying together is Success.

We are inviting application for the following job openings.

Roto/Prep Artists (15)

  • A general understanding of the VFX production and comp workflows.
  • Good understanding of techniques and methods relating to rotoscopy and plate preparation.
  • Experience of stereoscopic rotoscopy is advantageous but not essential
  • Software knowledge Silhouette, Mocha, Nuke, Photoshop

Compositors (15)

  • A good eye for composition, colour, lighting
  • Working experience on stereoscopic projects is advantageous but not essential
  • Excellent knowledge of Nuke or Digital Fusion

Matchmove Artist (3)

  • Thorough understanding of camera and rigid-body tracking, and the use of survey data when generating camera and objects tracks
  • Understanding of apertures, lenses and distortion.
  • Familiarity with 2D tracking using Nuke is an advantage
  • Experience in  3DE, Boujou, PF Track,  Maya

 3D Artist ( Modelling, Texturing, Lighting, Rigging, Animation) (10)

  • A thorough knowledge of Maya
  • An understanding of physical motion, weight, balance, texture and form
  • An understanding of rigs and typical rigging set-ups, animation pipelines
  • Experience in Cloth and Fur animation is an advantage
  • A degree in Fine Arts is an advantage (Modeling and Texturing)

System Administrator (1)

  • 2-3 years experience as a system administrator. Should have some understanding of the Linux/windows/mac environment
  • Experience working in an Animation / VFX production studio an asset
  • General I.T. support and maintenance duties
  • Workstation setup and deployment
  • knowledge and troubleshooting experience with hardware components, including internal/external RAID devices and Intel compatible PC hardware
  • Above all, the ideal applicant should be a team player with a positive attitude

Come join us and be a part of the Success.”

Contact Details

Name: Mr.Prakash A

Mob No:9840259698

e-mail ID: hr@kanckstudios.in

 

