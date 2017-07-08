“Knack Studios is a state-of-the-art post-production studio in Chennai spread across 15,000 sq feet, housing the brightest talents and offering a wide range of Post Production services which include Audio , Colour Grading and VFx services. Our Moto is “Coming Together is a Beginning. Working together is progress, Staying together is Success.
We are inviting application for the following job openings.
Roto/Prep Artists (15)
- A general understanding of the VFX production and comp workflows.
- Good understanding of techniques and methods relating to rotoscopy and plate preparation.
- Experience of stereoscopic rotoscopy is advantageous but not essential
- Software knowledge Silhouette, Mocha, Nuke, Photoshop
Compositors (15)
- A good eye for composition, colour, lighting
- Working experience on stereoscopic projects is advantageous but not essential
- Excellent knowledge of Nuke or Digital Fusion
Matchmove Artist (3)
- Thorough understanding of camera and rigid-body tracking, and the use of survey data when generating camera and objects tracks
- Understanding of apertures, lenses and distortion.
- Familiarity with 2D tracking using Nuke is an advantage
- Experience in 3DE, Boujou, PF Track, Maya
3D Artist ( Modelling, Texturing, Lighting, Rigging, Animation) (10)
- A thorough knowledge of Maya
- An understanding of physical motion, weight, balance, texture and form
- An understanding of rigs and typical rigging set-ups, animation pipelines
- Experience in Cloth and Fur animation is an advantage
- A degree in Fine Arts is an advantage (Modeling and Texturing)
System Administrator (1)
- 2-3 years experience as a system administrator. Should have some understanding of the Linux/windows/mac environment
- Experience working in an Animation / VFX production studio an asset
- General I.T. support and maintenance duties
- Workstation setup and deployment
- knowledge and troubleshooting experience with hardware components, including internal/external RAID devices and Intel compatible PC hardware
- Above all, the ideal applicant should be a team player with a positive attitude
Come join us and be a part of the Success.”
Contact Details
Name: Mr.Prakash A
Mob No:9840259698
e-mail ID: hr@kanckstudios.in