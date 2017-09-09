Infinity Post Pvt. Ltd.

Infinity Post Pvt. Ltd. is based in Mumbai catering to CG &vfx for commercials. We have been in the industry since the last 17 years & would like to hire professionals for the relevant posts.

Post 1. CG generalist knowing 3DS Max or Maya having minimum 3 years experience. Knowledge of 3D tracking would be a bonus.

Post 2. Lighting cum materials artist knowing 3DS Max or Maya in Arnold or mental ray having minimum 4 years experience with a good sense of lighting & aesthetics.

Post 3. Animator( generic) in 3DS Max or Maya having minimum 3 years experience for Packshots/logos/3D character with a proper understanding of nuances of camera & motion.

Resumes along with the recent showreel/links done by the artist to be emailed to infinity.post@gmail.com