August 23-2019
Indika Studios Pvt Ltd

5:56 pm 23/08/2019 By AnimationXpress Team

Indika Studios Pvt Ltd, is a rapidly growing Animation Studio with a wide range of clients at domestic as well as international levels.

We invite you to share the creative strength of the company by becoming a part of it.

Interested candidates can apply for the below positions on abhijit@indikastudios.in

Storyboard/ Animatics Artist

  • Demonstrates full understanding of storytelling and drawings in different perspectives.
  • Demonstrates a sense of comedy as well as action sequence timings.
  • Able to draw in different styles with an understanding of what makes jokes/actions visually funny and the ability to deliver them well.
  • Detail oriented,
  • Able to prioritize assignments,
  • Able to self-manage,
  • To work closely with supervising directors,
  • To produce storyboard thumbnails as well as timed animatics.
Experience

1+ years
(Beginners with strong art background and animation training can also apply.)

Salary

As per industry standards

Please submit the following
  • Resume
  • Link to view Demo reel
Location

Fergusson College Road, Pune.

