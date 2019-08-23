Indika Studios Pvt Ltd, is a rapidly growing Animation Studio with a wide range of clients at domestic as well as international levels.
We invite you to share the creative strength of the company by becoming a part of it.
Interested candidates can apply for the below positions on abhijit@indikastudios.in
Storyboard/ Animatics Artist
- Demonstrates full understanding of storytelling and drawings in different perspectives.
- Demonstrates a sense of comedy as well as action sequence timings.
- Able to draw in different styles with an understanding of what makes jokes/actions visually funny and the ability to deliver them well.
- Detail oriented,
- Able to prioritize assignments,
- Able to self-manage,
- To work closely with supervising directors,
- To produce storyboard thumbnails as well as timed animatics.
Experience
1+ years
(Beginners with strong art background and animation training can also apply.)
Salary
As per industry standards
Please submit the following
- Resume
- Link to view Demo reel
Location
Fergusson College Road, Pune.