iMUONS is a company with a versatile service portfolio and diversified experience. Our true wealth lies in our years and years of experience collected by working dedicatedly in the industry.Our focus has always been on delivering solutions that simplify functionalities and enhance userexperience.
Established with the quest of doing quality work with true sincerity, iMUONS has been growing leaps and bounds. We are the true believers in the transformative power of web solutions and their ability to simplify communications, elevate experiences, engage and inspire people everywhere. A well informed and an experienced team is what we brag about. The subject matterexperts in the house, study and analyse the business requirement and understand the ultimategoal. With the correct and deep market understanding, strategizing is what comes next.
POSITION 1. 3D ANIMATOR
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Expertly create Character Animation for variety of character type.
- Work with groups including Riggers, Match Movie, Camera tracking, Fx.
- Work closely with the animation lead/supervisor to create believable animation with convincing performances and motion.
- Must communicate well and be willing to take notes and direction.
- Be aware of project schedules and be capable of delivering work to deadlines.
- Working Knowledge for Animation on Maya/Max Software.
- A good sense of timing.
- Internal Pipeline knowledge.
- Inter Dept. communication skills.
- Must work well in a team.”
EXPERIENCE:
2- 7 years minimum industry experience Diploma/Degree in Animation or Equivalent, 12th Pass Out
POSITION 2. LIGHTING ARTIST
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Light and Render CG Shots for feature film/TV series production; Pre-Comp shots;
- Ensure shots meet render requirements;
- Collaborate with departments concerned by lighting work;
- Execute the corrections requested by the Supervisor and the Director by showing an analytic and proactive mind;
- Maintain timing and production quotas given by the production coordinator;
- Organize work and prepare presentation elements for approval;
- Communicate and seek information, if necessary;
- Maintain a good team dynamics
EXPERIENCE:
2- 7 years minimum industry experience Diploma/Degree in Animation or Equivalent, 12th Pass Out
SKILLS/SOFTWARE
AUTODESK MAYA, V – RAY, NUKE (Basic Knowledge)
POSITION 3. COMPOSITING ARTIST
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Integrate 3D elements in compliance with a high standard of visual effects feature film production;
- Ensure that the shots meet the requirements of the rendering processes;
- Work with relevant departments in relation to compositing;
- Perform tasks by demonstrating analytical and pro-activity;
- Keep the schedule and production quotas given by the Coordinator;
- Organize work and prepare elements presentation for validations;
- Communicate and seek information if necessary;
- Maintain a good relationship and a good team dynamics;
EXPERIENCE:
2- 7 years minimum industry experience Diploma/Degree in Animation or Equivalent, 12th Pass Out
SKILL/SOFTWARE:
AFTER EFFECT, NUKE
Mail should be diverted on