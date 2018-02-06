Imageloom Visual Effects was established in 2014 and is based out of Chennai. After working for some of the biggest names in the visual effects industry globally, Imageloom’s founders wanted to find their own way to shine. The company was started with a dream of letting their imaginations take center stage, and now, it is well on its way. As a team, we strive to create beautiful new media that propels the industry forward, both artistically and technically. It is our goal to make stunning visual effects that stand the test of time, deriving their lasting power from unquestionable skill and inspiration.
VFX Paint Artist ( Senior and Mid Levels )
The Paint Artist is responsible for wire/rig removal, beauty fixes, and creating clean plates for the Compositor. Along with the essential paint skills, an eye for detail is a must. We are looking for both Senior and Mid level artists to work on Hollywood VFX shows.
Requirements
- 3+ years of experience for Mid level and 5+ years for Senior level, ideally working on feature films
- Prior experience working on Hollywood shows a major plus.
- Thorough knowledge of Photoshop and Nuke
- Wire and Rig Removal experience
- Clean and efficient script maintenance
- Basic knowledge of 2D and 3D tracking
- Excellent eye for details
- Ability to work well in a team environment
- Highly motivated and flexible
- Excellent organizational, communication and interpersonal skills.
- Proven ability to work closely with other artists under tight production deadlines.
- Provide secondary technical support and training as needed.
- Excellent problem solving skills
- Be able to take directions/critiques, interpret notes and learn/apply new skills.
- Candidates must provide online reel links for consideration.
- Position based in Chennai
Roto Artists ( Mid and Senior Levels)
The Roto Artist is responsible for creating mattes and roto splines for later compositing. An excellent eye for detail is a must. We are looking for both Mid and Senior level artists to work on major Hollywood VFX shows.
Requirements
- 3+ years of experience for Mid level and 5+ years for Senior level, ideally working on feature films
- Prior experience working on Hollywood shows a major plus.
- Thorough knowledge of Nuke
- Clean and efficient script maintenance
- Basic knowledge of 2D and 3D tracking
- Excellent eye for details
- Ability to work well in a team environment
- Highly motivated and flexible
- Excellent organizational, communication and interpersonal skills.
- Proven ability to work closely with other artists under tight production deadlines.
- Provide secondary technical support and training as needed.
- Excellent problem solving skills
- Be able to take directions/critiques, interpret notes and learn/apply new skills.
- Candidates must provide online reel links for consideration.
- Position based in Chennai
Please send a resume to jobs@imageloomvfx.com and include the position for which you are applying in the subject line of the email