Imageloom Visual Effects

VFX Paint Artist ( Senior and Mid Levels )

The Paint Artist is responsible for wire/rig removal, beauty fixes, and creating clean plates for the Compositor. Along with the essential paint skills, an eye for detail is a must. We are looking for both Senior and Mid level artists to work on Hollywood VFX shows.

Requirements

3+ years of experience for Mid level and 5+ years for Senior level, ideally working on feature films

Prior experience working on Hollywood shows a major plus.

Thorough knowledge of Photoshop and Nuke

Wire and Rig Removal experience

Clean and efficient script maintenance

Basic knowledge of 2D and 3D tracking

Excellent eye for details

Ability to work well in a team environment

Highly motivated and flexible

Excellent organizational, communication and interpersonal skills.

Proven ability to work closely with other artists under tight production deadlines.

Provide secondary technical support and training as needed.

Excellent problem solving skills

Be able to take directions/critiques, interpret notes and learn/apply new skills.

Candidates must provide online reel links for consideration.

Position based in Chennai

Roto Artists ( Mid and Senior Levels)

The Roto Artist is responsible for creating mattes and roto splines for later compositing. An excellent eye for detail is a must. We are looking for both Mid and Senior level artists to work on major Hollywood VFX shows.

Requirements

Position based in Chennai



Please send a resume to jobs@imageloomvfx.com and include the position for which you are applying in the subject line of the email