HopMotion Animation Private Limited

HopMotion is a creatively driven full service 2D animation studio focused on original IP and international service work for television and digital networks.



Description of the job posting & Contact Details:

Character Designer & Concept Artist

Experience: 3-4 years

HopMotion is looking for a senior character designer and concept artist who is passionate about 2D animation. The candidate will be in charge of ideating and creating character designs and concept art for ongoing and upcoming animated shows.

Storyboard Artist

Experience: 1-2 Yr

Candidate should have excellent Story telling & Composition skills. Knowledge in Toon Boom Storyboard is advantage. Beginners with strong art background and animation training can also apply.

2D Digital Animators

Experience: 2-3 Years

Candidate should possess excellent traditional drawing skills and observational skills. Knowledge in Toonboom Harmony is an advantage. Software training will be provided. Beginners with a strong art background and animation training can also apply.

Please apply to careers@hopmotion.com and mention the position you are applying for in the Subject of the mail. To be considered for the position, please include a link to your portfolio/ showreel