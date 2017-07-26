Hi-Tech Animation

Hi-Tech Film & Broadcast Academy Pvt Ltd is one of the leading Multimedia Production Houses. We do many different Animated series for popular T.V Channels like ABP Ananda, Zee Bangla, Rupashi Bangla, Dhoom Music, Siti Channel and many others on a regular basis. Apart from this we are preparing Animation series for national cartoon channels and for international market. Very soon we are going to launch our own Kids entertainment Channel and we are very confident that it will be a very special one.

Join us and become part of some of the most creative and prestigious projects on floor.

We are currently hiring for the following positions.

3D BG Modeling Artist

Experience: Mid level – 4+

Senior Level –7+

Required Skills:

Excellent low polygon modeling skills in Maya.

Ability to model highly detailed and mid polygon 3d models

Ability to use Photoshop for creating textures

3D Character Modeling Artist

Experience: Mid level – 4+

Senior Level –7+

Software Skills:

Photoshop

Maya

Mudbox

Z Brush

Required Skills:

Ability to model highly detailed and mid polygon 3d models

Should have a strong knowledge about anatomy.

3D Animation Artist

Experience: Junior Level—1+

Mid level – 4+

Senior Level –7+

Required Skills:

Strong working knowledge on latest Maya software.

Rigging Artist

Required Skills:

Should have a minimum of 2-7 years of experience.

Strong working knowledge on latest Maya software.

Should have a strong knowledge about anatomy.

Should be a good team-player

Should be pro-active with good communication skills.

Having knowledge about script based rigging would be an added advantage.

3D Lighting Artist

Experience: Mid level – 2-5 years

Senior Level –5-7 years

Strong working knowledge on latest Maya software, Arnold, VRAY & Mental Ray

Storyboard Artist (All Level)



2D BG Artist



Should have a minimum 4+ years of experience.

Should be proficient in Flash & Photoshop Software



2D Character Animator

Experience: Mid level – 2+

Senior Level –4+

Software Skills:

Flash

2D Animation Team Lead

Should have a minimum of 5+ years of experience.

Should have worked with National TV Series

Software needed- Flash

2D Animation Supervisor

Should have a minimum of 7+ years of experience.

Should have worked with National TV Series for min 4 years

Software needed- Flash

Candidates can mail their CV with their demo link to placement@hitechanimation.com cc to manoj@hitechanimation.com