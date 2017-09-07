GelaroGrace Studio is an emerging Delhi-NCR based Company founded by young bloods in 2013. Our vision is to creating something meaningful and worth working. In the past 4 years we have worked upon many Feature Films & Tv Series projects with many of our clients. Working in GelaroGrace Studio is always a process of meeting new challenges and learning something new each and every day. We also serve our high quality services for several international clients.

We are looking for the talented artists with creative mind for our upcoming Feature Films and TV Series projects. If you think you are the one then join us and become the part of some of the most creative and prestigious on floor. So go through the Job descriptions mentioned below and apply whichever suits you best.

For more information, please visit https://www.gelarogracestudio.com/

We are currently hiring for the following positions(Fresher & Experienced).

Tracking/Matchmove Artist (Jobe Code-T001)

2 to 4 years of experience required.

Basic communication skills are mandatory (English & Hindi).

Extensive knowledge with at least one software package in Tracking (Ex. Syntheyes, 3D Equalizer).

3D Knowledge is a must including strong familiarity and domain knowledge of working in Maya.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Person must have a detail orientation and strong adherence to deadlines.

Tracking both camera and objects to match live-action footage in a 3D environment.

Creating 3D layout for scenes or sequences.

Paint Artist – Experienced (Jobe Code-VFX-P001)

2 to 4 years of experience required.

Basic communication skills are mandatory (English & Hindi).

Person must have a detail orientation and strong adherence to deadlines.

Good knowledge in wire removals, clean plate and technical proficiency with regard to paint.

Preferably Fine Arts Degree holder or a person having art knowledge.

Experience in Photoshop is must with Extensive knowledge of any compositing software.(Ex. Fusion & Nuke)

For Fresher Paint Artist :

Should have excellent command over Photoshop & good knowledge of any Compositing Software. (Ex. Eyeon Fusion & Nuke)

No experience required.

To work with a team of experts.

To cooperate with production staff to deliver work in deadlines.

Roto Artist – Experienced (Jobe Code-VFX-R001)

2 to 4 years of experience required.

Basic communication skills are mandatory (English & Hindi).

Person must have a detail orientation and strong adherence to deadlines.

Experience in production of photo-real visual effects for feature films.

Experience in Silhouette is must with good knowledge of any compositing software. (Ex. Fusion, Nuke & AfterEffects)

For Fresher Roto Artist :

Should have knowledge over Silhouette Software & good knowledge of any Compositing Software.

No experience required.

To work with a team of experts.

To cooperate with production staff to deliver work in deadlines.

Please send your updated resume to: hr@gelarogracestudio.com