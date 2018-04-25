Requirements of Faculties and Counselors of Animation, VFX, Graphic Design and Web Design at Frameboxx Animation & Visual Effects

Frameboxx Animation & Visual Effects offers skill-based industry relevant curricula to help students specialize their careers in Animation, VFX, Game asset Design, Graphic Design, Web Design & Development, Multimedia, Broadcast design, Film Making and other related creative and technical sectors. Training through experienced industry trainers, user friendly environment, working on live projects are contributing in the process of overall professional development of our students. Mr. Rajesh Turakhia with experience of over 20 years in the Animation and VFX training heads the governing council of industry artists and experts.