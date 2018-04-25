Requirements of Faculties and Counselors of Animation, VFX, Graphic Design and Web Design at Frameboxx Animation & Visual Effects
Frameboxx Animation & Visual Effects offers skill-based industry relevant curricula to help students specialize their careers in Animation, VFX, Game asset Design, Graphic Design, Web Design & Development, Multimedia, Broadcast design, Film Making and other related creative and technical sectors. Training through experienced industry trainers, user friendly environment, working on live projects are contributing in the process of overall professional development of our students. Mr. Rajesh Turakhia with experience of over 20 years in the Animation and VFX training heads the governing council of industry artists and experts.
We are looking for trainers with industry experience of 1 to 3 years. Job locations are PAN India.
Kindly find below complete details of current job openings.
3D Faculty:
Software knowledge: Autodesk Maya, Autodesk 3ds Max
VFX Faculty:
Software knowledge: After Effects, Fusion, Nuke, Premiere, RealFlow, PFTrack, Maya and Max Dynamics
Graphic & Web Designing Faculty:
Software knowledge: Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesign, CorelDRAW, Dreamweaver
Technical knowledge: UI/UX, HTML 5, CSS, Bootstrap
Counselor:
Excellent communication skill, Subject knowledge of our courses
Kindly share your resume along-with Demoreel/Portfolio link to ‘careers@frameboxx.in’. Please mention job code in the mail subject line.