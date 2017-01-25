Fluiidmask Studios

At Fluiidmask Studios we work with filmmakers around the world to bring their vision to life. We’ve been an essential part of this creative process and our artist have worked on visual effects for a wide range of films, from independent productions to box office smashes like the ABCD2 , PK, DilDhadakne Do, Airlift ,Wazir ,T24 and many more.

Built around an exceptional team of visual effects professionals, Fluiidmaskfacilities provide a full range of visual effects services including conceptual design, look development,on-set supervision, Photo real animation and CGI, matte painting, compositing and finishing.

Job Descriptionfor required position:-

CG SUPERVISOR

Experience:Minimum 10-12 years post-production experience.

Roles and Responsibilities

Working in conjunction with the VFX Supervisor, Producer, and Production Manager to develop a strong and flexible CG pipeline

Working with the Project Coordinator and Producer to facilitate the scheduling of artists and resources

Working with the VFX Supervisors to provide artistic and technical notes to the team.

Developing, maintaining, and/or approving 3D techniques

Providing team-building by developing structure.

Leading artists, while delegating roles and responsibilities.

Following CG elements from concept through to final comp, overseeing all elements created by the CG team.

Conducting industry research and development.

Designing, executing, and managing high-level CG for use in final compositing through a team, reporting progress to the VFX Supervisor.

May also be called upon to work “on the box” as the lead artist as show size and needs require.

Motion Graphics Artist–Mid Level

Experience: Minimum 5-6 years post-production experience.

Roles and Responsibility

Working within the show structure and production deadlines to complete all tasks

Integrating created elements into scenes with lighting, shadows, reflections, etc.

Working closely with Lighting Artist and Compositors to ensure all effects will work smoothly within the show pipeline.

FX Artist

Experience: Minimum 6-7 years post-production experience.

Roles and Responsibility

Working with both proprietary and commercial tools to create a range of effects using fluids, cloth, particles, and rigid body dynamics.

Experience in creating photorealistic effects such as fire, smoke, destruction, clothing, water and dust in Max and Maya.

SR Compositor

Experience:Minimum 4-6 years post-production experience as a compositor.

Roles and Responsibility

Compositors are responsible for taking disparate elements (live action footage, CG, stock elements etc.) and combining them to create the final image. If you have a passion for Compositing and are proficient with Nuke with minimum 5 years of VFX compositing experience, then we want to hear from you!

We are currently hiring for Mid & Senior level positions.

SR Lighting Artist

Experience: Minimum 6 years

Roles and Responsibility

An understanding of light, shading and colour, as well as of composting principles and practices.

Ability to work well within a team environment and take direction from Supervisors as appropriate. Strong proficiency in Maya and Nuke.

Production Coordinator

Experience: Minimum 3 years

Roles and Responsibility

Communicate with Production Manager daily regarding the status of the production. Coordinate the workflow for all artists

Maintain and report on the status of assigned departments, including accurate understanding of progress on an asset or shot-by-shot basis

Line Producer

Experience:Minimum 5 years in Pre to Post-Production

Roles and Responsibility

Previous experience working for a visual effects company, preferably in a feature film environment

Rigger and Animator can apply with 6months- 2 years’ experience.

Contact Details :-

Hetal Gaikwad

Cell No :- 9867167893

Email id :- job.fms@gmail.com

Fluiidmask Studios Pvt Ltd

102 , Morya Classic ,

Opp Infinity mall

Andheri west .

Mumbai 400053