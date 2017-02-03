FIREFOX FILMS

FIREFOX FILMS IS A FULL SERVICE DIGITAL CONTENT PRODUCTION AGENCY, Powered by some of the most successful executives and creative talent in the television of animation industry, Firefox Films is a leader in Animation Production Services with LARGE number of in-house Artists in INDIA (Mumbai).

We have a long and established relation with our skill set & Clients as well, we never compromise with quality. Over last 05 to 06 years, we have done very satisfying work for manyIndian & Internationalcompanies.

We are specialized in 2D or 3D animation forms the crux of what we really do, VFX as well for a transformation. Currently working forIndian, InternationalClients. In Addition, FIREFOX FILMS is currently working on INDIA’s block buster 3D animated features.

Our Range of services includes:

We have our own channel on YouTube “BABY TIME” which displays rhymes.

Comic creations, Comic Colouring & Comic Animation

2D Traditional Animation, Preproduction to Postproduction

2D Digital Animation, (Anime Pro, Adobe Flash)

3D Animation (Maya), Preproduction to Postproduction

VFX Compositing, Roto, 2D Paint.

We are looking candidates at the following streams:

1) 3D Animator

Required Skills and Experience:

Exp: 1 to 5 Yrs (Fresher’s are also welcome).

An exceptional understanding of Anatomy and the basic principles of Animation.

Ability to work with and through people to establish goals, objectives, and action plans.

Good visualization skills to convert concepts into a visual medium.

Should be able to understand a storyboard (SB) and able to visualize and execute the concept described in the SB.

Someone who is passionate about Animation film!

Ability to deliver on schedule, working under pressure if required

2) 3D Lighting Artist: Exp: 0 to 3 Yrs.

Required Skills and Experience:

To ensure shots meet established render requirements.

3) 3D Rigging Artist:Exp: 0 to 3 Yrs.

Required Skills and Experience:

We are looking for Character Riggers who will provide support throughout the character production process working closely with artists in the character team.

Candidates must be having a strong understanding of rigging, skinning and related character technologies and must have understanding of human body and facial anatomy

4) 3D Generalist:

Required Skills and Experience:

Good knowledge in (Rigging,Lighting & Rendering)

Exp: 1 to 5 Yrs.

5) 2D Animator:

Required Skills and Experience:

Exp: 1 to 3Yrs (Fresher’s are also welcome).

An exceptional understanding of Anatomy and the basic principles of Animation.

Experience with 2D animation software such as Adobe Flash.

Ability to manage schedules and prioritize their own work and that of others

Preference will be given to candidate who can start immediately.

For those who interested in joining our team, please send your updated resume with their demo linkand salary expectations to hr@firefoxfilms.in



Studio Address:

Unit no 1604/1605,Range Heights,BehramBaug, Sarvoday Nagar,Near TechWeb Center,

Jogeshwari (West) ,Mumbai 400 102