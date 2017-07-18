Famous house of Animation

Famous house of Animation is a creative, innovative and experienced studio having all the necessary tools and workflows for execution/processing of all types of audiovisual content

Our journey has been from a post production house to a 360 degree solution providers for the ad and film industry. With multiple offices in Mumbai, we’re the two most important hubs of film and ad production in India.

We are famous for our VFX work. Our talented artists and VFX producers bring experience to the table and are on hand to offer expert conceptual designs, pre-production advice and on-set supervision. This expertise flows right through to delivering award winning content utilizing cutting edge technology and digital delivery formats for various types of video content ranging from TV Commercials, Full length features to Music Videos and Corporate Videos.

3D Modeling & Texturing Artist (Character & BG)

Minimum 2 Years Experience

Job Description :

Candidate should have hands on experience in Character & BG Modeling.

Should be able to do Realistic to Stylize Modeling.

Excellent texturing skills using different tools, and unwrapping in Maya, understanding of normal, bump , displacement maps and would able to create seamless textures.

Software/Skills Required: Autodesk Maya, 3D Max

Rigging Artist

Minimum 2 Years Experience

Job Description :

Candidate should have a knowledge of Maya’s rigging tools including joint and skeleton creation, skinning and weighting, IK setup, blend-shapes and deformers.

Software/Skills Required: Autodesk Maya, (Maya scripting is preferable).

3D Animation Artist

Minimum 2 Years Experience

Job Description :

Candidate should be experienced in Maya 3D key framing with hands on experience as an animator as well as a strong understanding of commercials & features.

Software/Skills Required: Autodesk Maya

Lighting and Rendering Artist

Minimum 2 Years Experience

Job Description :

Ensure there is consistency in lighting, color balance and mood between the various elements of a shot or scene.

Need to work closely with the rendering and compositing departments to understand what is required at the next stage and ensure their material is easy to use and delivered on time.

Must have knowledge of passes and there utilization.

Software/Skills Required: Autodesk Maya

Compositing Artist

Minimum 2-12 Years Experience

Job Description :

Constructing the final image by combining layers of previously-created material, including rendered computer animation, FX, graphics, and background plates, Ensure that the levels combine together seamlessly, and creating mattes where necessary.

Strong Art/photography Background

Knowledge of various other programmers including Photoshop

Understanding of 3D animation process, particularly Lighting

A good eye for composition, color, light and shadow

Good knowledge of keying process

Methodical and thorough approach to work, and attention to detail

Ability to communicate with colleagues and work as part of a team

Ability to take direction and willingness to address comments and make changes

Ability to deliver on schedule, working under pressure if required

Respect for the procedures and requirements of a particular studio, production or pipeline;

Knowledge of the requirements of the relevant Health and Safety legislation and procedures.

Seniors having the enthusiasm and experience to new challenges or are used to leading teams are most welcome.

Software/Skills Required: After Effects, Nuke, Fusion, Adobe Suit, Autodesk Maya (Basic)



Digital Matte Painter

Minimum 6months to 8years experience

Job Description:

Digital Matte Painters are responsible for painting photo-real environments, elements and textures for matching into live action plates.

Preference will be given for the industry based persons.

Candidate should have an Artistic Background and should be BFA recognized.

Excellent drawing skills

Ability to think cinematically

Good analytic eye for volumes, shapes, proportions, detail distribution, color and materials composition.

Ability to visualize perspective and 3-dimensional space.

Ability to visually interpret other people’s ideas.

Software/Skills Required: Adobe Photoshop, Aftereffects, Nuke (Basic) .

Dynamics Artist

Minimum 2years experience

Job Description:

Well versed in Dynamics

Strong visual and technical skills, understanding of physical dynamics and natural phenomenon and

Solid understanding of core live and CG topics as they relate to FX animation, particle systems, soft body, rigid and fluid dynamics.

Software/Skills Required: Autodesk Maya, 3D Max, Realflow, Houdini etc

Matchmove & Tracking Artist

Minimum 2years experience

Job Description

Responsible for reproducing the geometry, camera moment & object moment of a live action shot in a 3D environment



Motion Graphics Artist

Minimum 2years experience

Job Description



Proficient in After Effects animation typography & illustrations

Ability to work with multiple CG passes

Cinema 4D Artist

Minimum 6months to 2years experience

Job Description

Create photorealistic 2D product Images by adding texture & lighting using Cinema 4D

Contact Details

careers@famousstudios.com