Epica is a global entertainment, Production Company with expertise in 2D & 3D Animation – Work on Hire, Co-Production, IP Production, 3D film Production.
The company presently employs very talented professional artist in 3D and 2D animation.
The studio is spread over 16000sq ft. of State-of-Art Infra at Techno park in Trivandrum – Kerala, India apart from offices located at USA and UAE.
We are looking candidates at the below following streams:
2D Animators
Job Location :Trivandrum
Software : Flash
Vacancies:30
- Minimum 4 – 6 experience in 2D Animation
Layout Artist – 2D
Job Location :Trivandrum
Software : Adobe Photoshop
Vacancies :07
Minimum 4 – 6 experience in 2D Layout
BG Artist – 2D
Job Location :Trivandrum
Software : Adobe Photoshop
Vacancies :06
Minimum 4 – 6 experience in 2D BG
Compositing Artist – 2D
Job Location :Trivandrum
Software :Adobe After Effects
Vacancies :03
Minimum 4 – 6 experience in 2D Compositing
Texturing Artist – 3D
Job Location :Trivandrum
Software : MARI, Photoshop, Mud Box, MAYA
Vacancies :02
Minimum 4 – 6 experience in 3D Texturing
Sr. CHF Artist – 3D
Job Location : Trivandrum
Vacancies :01
Minimum 4 – 6 experience in Cloth,Hair & Foliage.
Drop your resumes at hr@ariesepica.com