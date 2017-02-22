Epica

Epica is a global entertainment, Production Company with expertise in 2D & 3D Animation – Work on Hire, Co-Production, IP Production, 3D film Production.

The company presently employs very talented professional artist in 3D and 2D animation.

The studio is spread over 16000sq ft. of State-of-Art Infra at Techno park in Trivandrum – Kerala, India apart from offices located at USA and UAE.

We are looking candidates at the below following streams:

2D Animators

Job Location :Trivandrum

Software : Flash

Vacancies:30

Minimum 4 – 6 experience in 2D Animation

Layout Artist – 2D

Job Location :Trivandrum

Software : Adobe Photoshop

Vacancies :07

Minimum 4 – 6 experience in 2D Layout

BG Artist – 2D

Job Location :Trivandrum

Software : Adobe Photoshop

Vacancies :06

Minimum 4 – 6 experience in 2D BG

Compositing Artist – 2D

Job Location :Trivandrum

Software :Adobe After Effects

Vacancies :03

Minimum 4 – 6 experience in 2D Compositing

Texturing Artist – 3D

Job Location :Trivandrum

Software : MARI, Photoshop, Mud Box, MAYA

Vacancies :02

Minimum 4 – 6 experience in 3D Texturing

Sr. CHF Artist – 3D

Job Location : Trivandrum

Vacancies :01

Minimum 4 – 6 experience in Cloth,Hair & Foliage.

Drop your resumes at hr@ariesepica.com