EFX magic motion

EFX, a division of Prasad Corporation Ltd, a leader in digital post production offers the entire range of digital services including VFX, Rotoscoping, Digital Intermediate, Digitization, Digital Film Restoration, Digital Archiving, Media Asset Management, BluRay Compression and Authoring, 3D Movie Production Solutions, Stereoscopic Conversion Services. EFX’s creative, technical and quality control teams are highly trained and have been providing wonderful customer experiences to a wide section of clients from around the world including several critically acclaimed film makers and motion picture studios.
Set in a sprawling vintage film studio our digital post facilities are equipped with the latest technologies and the constantly evolving best practices drive our operations successfully year after year. Our Technology Engineering Division is tuned to the most recent developments and evolving future trends in the digital imaging world, ensuring our customers get the best products and services. The projects served by us include Academy Award winners, Golden Globe award winners and several other National and International award winners.
Roto Artist:
Essential Skills:
- 1 – 3 years of experience as Roto Artist with exposure to international projects
- Good working knowledge in Nuke, Silhouette & Mocha
Desirable Skills:
- Educational background in Animation / VFX will be ideal
Location: Chennai
Prep Artist:
Essential Skills:
- 1 – 3 years of experience as Prep Artist with exposure to international projects
- Good working knowledge in Nuke & Photoshop CS
Desirable Skills:
- Educational background in Fine Arts with Animation / VFX skills will be ideal
Location: Chennai
Line Producer:
Essential Skills:
- Experience as Line Producer in handling VFX projects
- Working knowledge in project management techniques
- Good experience in client handling – domestic as well as international
- Experience in requirement and resource planning& knowledge
Please apply to careers@efxmagic.com and mention the position you are applying for in the Subject of the mail. Also, include a link to your portfolio/ show reel.