E Plus Studio

E Plus Studio, (A division of E Plus Technologies (India)Pvt. Ltd ) is a full fledged service studio specialized in 3D CGI animation located in Andheri East (MIDC area), Mumbai having extensive experience working on feature length movies, Television series and Commercials for international clients.

E Plus is a young company headed by a team of talented and experienced techno-creative professionals that has handled many high quality projects in computer graphics and 3D Animation productions and hence the studio has a confluence of great human skills and the necessary infrastructure. The studio has been delivering some very high quality work for its local and overseas clients from the time it started its operation.

We are hiring talented artist to join our team on following positions.

3D Generalist Asset Development.

Experience: 1 – 5 Years

Technical Proficiency: Maya

3D VFX Artist

Experience: 1 – 5 Years

Technical Proficiency: Maya

Animators

Experience: 1 – 7 Years

Technical Proficiency: Maya

Lighting Artist / Rendering / Compositing

Experience: 1 – 5 Years

Technical Proficiency: Maya / Nuke

Please send us your resume’s with link of your work and position you are applying as a subject of the mail to jobs@eplusstudio.co.in.

To know more about us visit our website www.eplusstudio.co.in