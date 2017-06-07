DQ Entertainment (International) Ltd

DQ Entertainment (International) Limited is a leading global entertainment group which is into the business of Animation, Gaming, VFX, Live Action – content production, licensing and distribution.

DQE’s pedigree is associated globally with major Intellectual Property (IP) brands such as The Jungle Book, Charlie Chaplin, Peter Pan, Iron Man, Casper and many more supported by client partnership with International and National broadcasters, distributors, licensees and large independent producers across the world, especially in Europe & the USA.

Join us and become part of some of the most creative and prestigious projects on floor.

We are currently hiring for the following positions.

1.3D Animation Artist

Required Skills:

Strong working knowledge on latest Maya software.

Excellent understating of Animation pipeline

Should be pro-active with good communication skills.

Job Description:

Should work on staging & animation following the Animatic & Story Board.

Should be able to handle dynamic poses (Drawings).

Should be able to work on high quality International projects.

Need to work on additional process of animation if required .

Should be willing to work in any shift and achieve targets

All applications should be sent to the following email ID: careers@dqentertainment.com