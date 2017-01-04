DOCK Communication Pvt Ltd

DOCK Communication Pvt Ltd

8th Floor, SL Plaza

Palarivattom

Job Location – Cochin

A new Midas touch venture from the palm of the mainstream entertainment room DOCK, which has been towering gracefully in a pace while hurdling with the already emerged competitors globally. We cater to those flamingos who wade for the most cozy available fruitful tree. The satisfaction from our client family is so overwhelming and most cherishable fuel for the long run which has always been a gateway for new colorful innovations.

Website- www.dockads.com

We are looking for the following artists to join us.

3D Animation

Character Animator (Senior, Mid, Junior, Fresher)

⦁ Experience 1 – 5 yrs as a character animator.

⦁ Good working knowledge of Maya.

Lighting / Compositor (Senior, Mid)

⦁ Experience 2 – 5 yrs as a Lighting/Comp Artist.

⦁ Good working knowledge of Maya, Nuke & Rendering.

Motion Graphics

Motion Grphics Designer ( Senior, Mid)

⦁ Experience 2 – 5 Yrs as motion graphic designer

⦁ Hands on experience of softwares like After effects, Photoshop, Cinema 4D, Maya.

To apply, you can:

Email your resume with demo reel links to career@dockads.com

Please make sure to mention the position which you are applying for in the subject of your mail.