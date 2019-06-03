Digital Domain, one of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of visual effects and immersive experiences, has set up its state-of-the-art VFX studio in Hyderabad, India.

Digital Domain’s ground-breaking visual effects appear in films such as “Titanic,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and recent blockbusters “Avengers: Infinity War”, “Ready Player One”, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Thor: Rognarok”. Our artists have won more than 100 major awards, including Oscars, Clios, BAFTAs, and Cannes Lions.

We invite applications from candidates with relevant Visual Effects experience in live action movies, across all levels & functions. We welcome candidates who believe in their ability to craft an impactful leap in the Digital Domain’s VFX Production Pipeline. While believing in nurturing and investing in everyone’s potential, we want to strengthen our team with candidates from relevant Visual Effects/CG experience, across the following profiles: