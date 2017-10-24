Digital Domain, one of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of visual effects and immersive experiences, has set up its state-of-the-art VFX studio in Hyderabad, India.
Digital Domain’s ground-breaking visual effects appear in films such as “Titanic,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and recent blockbusters “Furious 7”, “Deadpool” and “Spider-Man:Homecoming”. Our artists have won more than 100 major awards, including Oscars, Clios, BAFTAs, and Cannes Lions.
We invite applications for Pipeline TDs, who believe in their ability to craft an impactful leap in the Digital Domain’s VFX Production Pipeline. While believing in nurturing and investing in everyone’s potential, we want to strengthen our team with candidates from relevant Visual Effects/CG experience, across the following profiles :
- Junior Pipeline TD
- Pipeline TD
- Senior Pipeline TD
Essential Functions/Responsibilities:
- Work with domain specific artists to troubleshoot &streamline their day to day Pipeline interactions
- Work with domain representatives to augment their work flows by authoring tool sets to achieve specific goals of the project
- Collaborate with other TDs and Artists to help design &create tools to be integrated in Digital Domain’s existing Pipeline. These tools will be created using a combination of custom & commercial Python & C++ APIs including those applicable to respective DCC tools (depending upon the emphasis on the specific roles)
- Craft, update and publish documentation for tools, techniques and workflows
Qualifications:
- 0-2 years relevant experience/skillset for Junior Pipeline TD
- 3+ years relevant experience/skillset for Pipeline TD
- 5+ years relevant experience/skillset for Sr Pipeline TD
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or equivalent work experience
- Practical knowledge of Python strongly desired, knowledge of PyQt, Shotgun API a plus
- Working experience with one or more professional graphics packages & APIs (Python/C++), like Maya/Houdini/Nuke
- Proficiency in applicable domain specific programming language(s) like Shell/Mel/Hscript/TCL
- Strong technical and communication skills, as well as a firm understanding of software design, graphics, and production workflows
Interested candidates can send us their CVs and showreels at ddindia_recruit@d2.com.