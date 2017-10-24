Digital Domain, one of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of visual effects and immersive experiences, has set up its state-of-the-art VFX studio in Hyderabad, India.

Digital Domain’s ground-breaking visual effects appear in films such as “Titanic,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and recent blockbusters “Furious 7”, “Deadpool” and “Spider-Man:Homecoming”. Our artists have won more than 100 major awards, including Oscars, Clios, BAFTAs, and Cannes Lions.

We invite applications for Pipeline TDs, who believe in their ability to craft an impactful leap in the Digital Domain’s VFX Production Pipeline. While believing in nurturing and investing in everyone’s potential, we want to strengthen our team with candidates from relevant Visual Effects/CG experience, across the following profiles :

Junior Pipeline TD

Pipeline TD

Senior Pipeline TD