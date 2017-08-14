Deluxe India (Digicaptions India Pvt Ltd), Pune

Interested candidates can apply for the below positions:

TRACKING ARTISTS (VFX) (Job Code: T-01):

2-8 years of previous experience in ahigh-end feature film or commercial VFX in the related department a plus.

Working knowledge of and ability to use Maya, Equalizer/ SynthEyes, and Nuke, Animation experience.

Understanding of general VFX methodologies. Stereography knowledge is a plus.

Ability to learn facility pipeline to provide cameras and layouts to the other departments.



VFX Roto Artist (Job Code: VFXR01):

Minimum 2.5 -6 years’ experience in high-end feature film or commercial, Keying experience in a VFX facility

Working knowledge of and ability to use Silhouette and Nuke,

Understanding of general VFX methodologies. Stereography knowledge is a plus.



PRODUCTION COORDINATOR (Job Code: PC-01):

A Min 3-5 year’s relevant experience in production in Conversion &VFX industry. Strong in Coordination, planning, scheduling, and execution.

Ability to work under pressure and achieve results under tight deadlines on time.

Excellent Database management skills using Excel. Good people management skills.



ROTOSCOPY ARTISTS for (Job Code: S3DR-01):

1+ years’ experience in feature film and VFX Rotoscopy. Silhouette knowledge will be preferable.

Freshers may also apply.

Candidates will be subjected to the following tests: Rotoscopy Test (up to 8 hours) on Silhouette.

Any candidate passing the test would have to face a technical interview and HR interview.



PAINT & FINALING ARTISTS (Job Code: S3DP-01):

1+ years’ experience in feature film and VFX compositing.

Artists with previous experience in Paint for conversion would be preferable. Nuke knowledge is a must.

Candidates will be subjected to Technical Test, Technical Interview & HR Interview.



DEPTH GRADING ARTISTS for (Job Code: S3DD-01):

1 to 4 years’ experience in feature film and VFX compositing.

Freshers may also apply. Nuke and Fusion knowledge is a preferable.

Candidates will be subjected to Technical Test, Technical Interview & HR Interview.



All applications should be sent to the following email ID:

punejobs@bydeluxe.com

Please mention the appropriate job code in all the application. Incomplete mails will not be considered.