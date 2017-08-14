Deluxe India (Digicaptions India Pvt Ltd), Pune

Deluxe
Digicaptions India Pvt Ltd. a Group company of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc., is the leading provider of a broad range of entertainment industry services and technologies to major Hollywood Studios and an international clients base and invites you to be a part of our unique artist-centric environment. The company provides an access to work on some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters through their Stereo, VFX and Animation businesses.

Interested candidates can apply for the below positions:

TRACKING ARTISTS (VFX) (Job Code: T-01): 

  • 2-8 years of previous experience in ahigh-end feature film or commercial VFX in the related department a plus.
  • Working knowledge of and ability to use Maya, Equalizer/ SynthEyes, and Nuke, Animation experience.
  • Understanding of general VFX methodologies. Stereography knowledge is a plus.
  • Ability to learn facility pipeline to provide cameras and layouts to the other departments.

VFX Roto Artist (Job Code: VFXR01):

  • Minimum 2.5 -6 years’ experience in high-end feature film or commercial, Keying experience in a VFX facility
  • Working knowledge of and ability to use Silhouette and Nuke,
  • Understanding of general VFX methodologies. Stereography knowledge is a plus.

PRODUCTION COORDINATOR (Job Code: PC-01):

  • A Min 3-5 year’s relevant experience in production in Conversion &VFX industry. Strong in Coordination, planning, scheduling, and execution.
  • Ability to work under pressure and achieve results under tight deadlines on time.
  • Excellent Database management skills using Excel. Good people management skills.

ROTOSCOPY ARTISTS for (Job Code: S3DR-01):

  • 1+ years’ experience in feature film and VFX Rotoscopy. Silhouette knowledge will be preferable.
  • Freshers may also apply.
  • Candidates will be subjected to the following tests: Rotoscopy Test (up to 8 hours) on Silhouette.
  • Any candidate passing the test would have to face a technical interview and HR interview.

PAINT & FINALING ARTISTS (Job Code: S3DP-01):

  • 1+ years’ experience in feature film and VFX compositing.
  • Artists with previous experience in Paint for conversion would be preferable. Nuke knowledge is a must.
  • Candidates will be subjected to Technical Test, Technical Interview & HR Interview.

DEPTH GRADING ARTISTS for (Job Code: S3DD-01):

  • 1 to 4 years’ experience in feature film and VFX compositing.
  • Freshers may also apply. Nuke and Fusion knowledge is a preferable.
  • Candidates will be subjected to Technical Test, Technical Interview & HR Interview.

All applications should be sent to the following email ID:

punejobs@bydeluxe.com

Please mention the appropriate job code in all the application. Incomplete mails will not be considered.

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2017 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.