Deluxe India (Digicaptions India Pvt Ltd), Pune

Digicaptions India Pvt Ltd. a Group company of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc., is the leading provider of a broad range of entertainment industry services and technologies to major Hollywood Studios and an international clients base and invites you to be a part of our unique artist-centric environment. The company provides an access to work on some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters through their Stereo, VFX and Animation businesses.
Interested candidates can apply for the below positions:
TRACKING ARTISTS (VFX) (Job Code: T-01):
- 2-8 years of previous experience in ahigh-end feature film or commercial VFX in the related department a plus.
- Working knowledge of and ability to use Maya, Equalizer/ SynthEyes, and Nuke, Animation experience.
- Understanding of general VFX methodologies. Stereography knowledge is a plus.
- Ability to learn facility pipeline to provide cameras and layouts to the other departments.
VFX Roto Artist (Job Code: VFXR01):
- Minimum 2.5 -6 years’ experience in high-end feature film or commercial, Keying experience in a VFX facility
- Working knowledge of and ability to use Silhouette and Nuke,
- Understanding of general VFX methodologies. Stereography knowledge is a plus.
PRODUCTION COORDINATOR (Job Code: PC-01):
- A Min 3-5 year’s relevant experience in production in Conversion &VFX industry. Strong in Coordination, planning, scheduling, and execution.
- Ability to work under pressure and achieve results under tight deadlines on time.
- Excellent Database management skills using Excel. Good people management skills.
ROTOSCOPY ARTISTS for (Job Code: S3DR-01):
- 1+ years’ experience in feature film and VFX Rotoscopy. Silhouette knowledge will be preferable.
- Freshers may also apply.
- Candidates will be subjected to the following tests: Rotoscopy Test (up to 8 hours) on Silhouette.
- Any candidate passing the test would have to face a technical interview and HR interview.
PAINT & FINALING ARTISTS (Job Code: S3DP-01):
- 1+ years’ experience in feature film and VFX compositing.
- Artists with previous experience in Paint for conversion would be preferable. Nuke knowledge is a must.
- Candidates will be subjected to Technical Test, Technical Interview & HR Interview.
DEPTH GRADING ARTISTS for (Job Code: S3DD-01):
- 1 to 4 years’ experience in feature film and VFX compositing.
- Freshers may also apply. Nuke and Fusion knowledge is a preferable.
- Candidates will be subjected to Technical Test, Technical Interview & HR Interview.
All applications should be sent to the following email ID:
Please mention the appropriate job code in all the application. Incomplete mails will not be considered.