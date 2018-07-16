BRIO STUDIO a leading digital production studio based in Pune, specialise in delivering quality Animation content with multi-platform distribution. currently working on various animation projects for television and digital platform.

We Are Hiring For Following Positions

For all Job Applications. Please mail us at jobs@brio-studio.com

Please mention job code in subject line.

Storyboarding Artist :

Exp 6 to 12 yrs

CODE: STB-A

Candidate should have excellent story telling & composition skills. Should have knowledge of good sketching, good visualization, camera angles.

Concept Artist:

Exp 6 to 12 yrs

CODE: CNP-A

The Concept Artist will be responsible for creating ground breaking concepts and illustrations for pre-production.

3D Animators:

Exp 2 to 12 yrs

CODE: ANIM-A

Candidate should be able to think creatively to produce original and aesthetically pleasing and appealing character animations according to project design requirements.

Add animation effects including emotions, mood, behaviours, movements, personalities and attitudes to character objects. Work with Lead Animator to develop look and feel of character movements. Should be able to work effectively with other design and production staff.

Modeling Artist:

Exp 2 to 8 yrs

CODE: MOD-A

Candidate should be able to follow design reference accurately and work in a range of styles, be able to create moderate to complex and organic models. Should be able to model characters, props and environments, working to a good level of finish, if required.

have a strong sense of scale, form, weight and volume, good understanding of modelling with either Polygons or NURBS (Non-uniform rational basis spline).should able to do UV mapping.

FX Artist:

Exp 2 to 6 yrs

CODE: FX-A

Candidate Should able to create and animate natural and fantastical effects – water, smoke, dust, and explosions. Closely work with Designers, Programmers and other members of the team.

Knowledge of scripting languages is considered a plus.

Matte Painters:

Exp 4 to 12 yrs

CODE: MAT-P

Candidate is responsible for set extensions, either standalone or to be integrated into stylised environments. We expect applicants to also show considerable experience creating visual concepts and designs for a huge range of projects, from characters and creatures to environments and style frames. You will be expected to be client facing and experienced in working closely with Creatives and Directors supplying reference and creative inspiration to support their vision.

Lighting Artist:

Exp 4 to 8 yrs

CODE: LIT-A

candidate should have a strong sense of light and shadow demonstrated by artwork or CG work, should have knowledge of colour theory, including through art history knowledge, be able to light characters and environments, interior and exterior, different times of day, etc.have an understanding of composition and the ability to enhance mood by lighting.

Production Co-ordinator:

Exp 2 to 6 yrs

CODE: PROD-CO

Candidate should have better understanding of entire production pipeline, should Assists the Creative Supervisor with the planning of the production. Manage the day-to-day operation of the departments assigned. Monitors daily movement of shots in those departments. Identifies existing or potential problem areas that may affect the production schedule and coordinates with Production Managers and Directors to come up with solutions to ensure that problem areas are solved.

Business Development Executive:

Exp 8 to 12 yrs.

CODE: BD-E

Duties and Responsibilities:

Identifying, qualifying, and securing business opportunities