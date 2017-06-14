BOT

Thinking of Applying at BOT – Hold on, just wait, let us tell you the two things which superscede any degree, any prior experience, any laid out job description, its “Passion” for VFX and willingness to “learn” endlessly in pursuit of delivering the highest quality of work. So if you think you fit the bill then take the plunge – the BOTs would be happy to have you here and show you around. We take great pride in our culture, in our artists who make us what we are, take a sneak peek of our life at BOT Video on https://goo.gl/KVZsJ4to know more.

How to apply – while you check out the current openings below, drop us a mail with your CV on hr@botvfx.com or better still use the form on our careers page www.botvfx.com/jobs to apply- if you have doubts- don’t endlessly wait- just pick up the phone and call us on +91-44-42649176 (Extn 23), we’d be more than happy to answer your queries and say a “Hello” !!

So what positions are open ?– Positions are always open round the year, especially for those who eat, sleep, drink VFX, yet for starters, some are high on our priority list and currently we are in FF mode in screening folks out for the positions below:

Matchmove Artists

Strong knowledge in tracking and 3D packages will be an advantage.

Analytical problem-solving skills, ability to use lidar/survey and photogrammetry models for camera matchmove.

Good understanding of 3D camera principles like lenses, distortion, lens grids, parallax, types of the camera move, overscan.

Reasonable knowledge in terms of accurate reconstruction of 3D geometry based on shots, understanding camera motion in 3D space, nudging camera move manually with logical motion.

Knowledge in basic animation and rotomation skills including working with rigs and ability to perform object tracking would be an added advantage

Minimum of 2 years work experience

What you get:Unparalleled learning working with the most diverse pipelines and clients

Paint/Prep Artists

Applicant must have an artistic vision and creative thinking ability

Exceptional skill in at least one Paint software(Ex.,Silhouette, Nuke, etc.)

Proficient in creating clean plates

Additional knowledge of Rotoscopy andTracking (2D & 3D) would be an advantage

Candidates with fine arts background are preferred, though not a must

Minimum of 2 years experience in VFX paint and prep work

What you get : Chance to see your creative strokes on the big screen in the biggest hollywood flicks

Mysql Database Developer / Architect

Primarily responsible for the analysis, design and development of MySQL Code (tables, indexes, constraints, queries, stored procedures, functions, views, triggers, etc) as part of product development.

Work closely with other developers (web app) by creating and optimizing in-application SQL statements as necessary and establishing best practices.

Demonstrate expert knowledge of Query optimization, Performance tuning, and database design.

Must be able to perform DB installs, upgrades, and patch application. As well as third-party tool installation and configuration.

Handle common database procedures such as upgrade, backup, recovery, migration, etc. as needed.

Profile server resource usage, and optimize and tweak as necessary.

Knowledge of Database Administration is a huge plus.

Strong analytical and excellent troubleshooting skills.

Accurate and up to date documentation.

Minimum 3 years work experience

What you get: To work on a unique application which binds together end to end the working of a VFX company