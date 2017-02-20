BigSharks Studio

BigSharks Studio a cutting edge VFX& Stereo ConversionCompany based in Lucknow. Built around an exceptional team of professionals, we provide a full range of services that include 2D-to-3D conversion, stereo/vfx rotoscoping, rig/wire removal, cleanup, stereo/vfx paint, matte extraction. We convert for both stereoscopic (glasses) and auto-stereoscopic (no-glasses) formats. We have done stereo conversion for Hollywood and Chinese feature.

Below you’ll find all the details for our current requirement:

Position : Rotoscope Artists

Softwares :Silhouette, Fusion, Nuke

Experience : 1+ years of experience in Roto for Stereo Conversion and an understanding of general VFX methodologies.

Position: Paint Artists

Softwares :Nuke, Fusion, Silhouette, Photoshop

Experience : 1+ years of experience in wire, rig, tracker removal. Artists having previous experience in Paint for conversion would be preferable. Silhouette and nuke knowledge is must.

Production Coordinators

Requirements

Thorough knowledge of MS Office

Excellent communication.

The candidate must be organized, articulate and timely.

Strong written and verbal English required

Experience: 0-1 Year

Preference will be given to candidate from Media Post Production background & Knowledge (VFX Pipeline)

Freshers may also apply.

Drop your resumes with subject of position you are applying for on HR@bigsharksstudio.com



Contact Us:

BigSharks Studio Private Limited

2nd Floor, 9 Gulzar Colony, New Berry Road,

Behind Times of India, Hazratganj,

Lucknow – 226001 Uttar Pradesh, India

Call Us :– +91-7388888225

http://www.bigsharksstudio.com