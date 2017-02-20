BigSharks Studio a cutting edge VFX& Stereo ConversionCompany based in Lucknow. Built around an exceptional team of professionals, we provide a full range of services that include 2D-to-3D conversion, stereo/vfx rotoscoping, rig/wire removal, cleanup, stereo/vfx paint, matte extraction. We convert for both stereoscopic (glasses) and auto-stereoscopic (no-glasses) formats. We have done stereo conversion for Hollywood and Chinese feature.
Below you’ll find all the details for our current requirement:
- Position: Rotoscope Artists
Softwares :Silhouette, Fusion, Nuke
Experience : 1+ years of experience in Roto for Stereo Conversion and an understanding of general VFX methodologies.
- Position: Paint Artists
Softwares :Nuke, Fusion, Silhouette, Photoshop
Experience : 1+ years of experience in wire, rig, tracker removal. Artists having previous experience in Paint for conversion would be preferable. Silhouette and nuke knowledge is must.
Production Coordinators
- Requirements
Thorough knowledge of MS Office
Excellent communication.
The candidate must be organized, articulate and timely.
Strong written and verbal English required
Experience: 0-1 Year
Preference will be given to candidate from Media Post Production background & Knowledge (VFX Pipeline)
Freshers may also apply.
Drop your resumes with subject of position you are applying for on HR@bigsharksstudio.com
Contact Us:
BigSharks Studio Private Limited
2nd Floor, 9 Gulzar Colony, New Berry Road,
Behind Times of India, Hazratganj,
Lucknow – 226001 Uttar Pradesh, India
Call Us :– +91-7388888225
http://www.bigsharksstudio.com