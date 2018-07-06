Artemisia College of Art & Design & ACAD Studios

Artemisia College of Art & Design is the country’s largest Animation & Game design college offering Govt. University 4-years duration degrees in Animation as well as in Game Design.
The college also has its own production studio by the name of ACAD Studios where we take industry projects in Animation & Gaming which are executed by our team of full-time working professionals from the industry.
Description of the job posting & Contact Details :
Location – Indore, MP
Position – Game Design Faculty – 3 vacancies
We are looking for full-time Faculty to teach our students enrolled in our Game Design degree course. We require candidates who have atleast 2-5 years production experience in Game Level Design and/or in Game Environment Design and/or as a Game Animator in 2D and/or 3D games and having through knowledge of the complete 2D/3D Game Production Pipeline from Pre-Production to Production. The candidates should be interested in teaching. Knowledge of Unity will be an added advantage. Will work in Artemisia College of Art & Design.
2D Flash Animator – 5 vacancies
Candidates must have atleast 2-3 years production experience of animated TV serials. Preference to candidates who possess excellent drawing skills and can give high quality output with good speed. Will work in ACAD Studios.
Preproduction Artist – 2 vacancies
Candidates must have atleast 2-3 years experience of either making layouts, BGs and/or storyboard / Animatics and/or character design & development, etc. of animated TV serials. Will work in ACAD Studios.
We offer excellent salary package with very good working conditions.
Game Design Faculty should apply at info@artemisiacollege.com and 2D Animators and Preproduction Artists must apply at info@acadstudios.com and mention the position you are applying for in the Subject of the mail. Please include a link to your portfolio/ showreel.