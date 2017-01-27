Anibrain

Anibrain is an award winning visual and creative studio specializing in creating stunning visuals for Film, TV, Apps & Mobiles. Founded in 2006 by leading VFX artist Jesh Krishna Murthy, Anibrain has become a leading destination for high-end global VFX in India. Our expertise, experience, talent and commitment have allowed us to collaborate with the best of directors, storytellers and filmmakers the world over. Our team of committed artists ignite the storytelling process by blending cutting edge technology and top of the line creativity to create visuals that excel. Commitment, excellence, communication and world class delivery are etched into our DNA.

Open Positions for Artists, Sr. Artists, Leads, Supervisor for following departments –

Tracking & Matchmove

Software – 3D Equalizer

Responsibilities –

Captures camera movement to enable computer graphics geometry to fit accurately and convincingly into live action plates to create final images that meet art direction typically in a large feature film production environment.

Extracts camera motion information from, and measures key objects and positions in, live action shots and matches those movements in the 3D software environment.

Manipulates software camera to align objects and meet the physical dynamics of the scene.

Creates 3D geometry/environments, sets up and animates virtual camera to match live action background plates

Builds and animates objects as necessary to match into the live action plates.

Accountable for meeting productivity and quota targets.

Work with animation and modeling departments to ensure accurate camera track

Problem solving and predict potential problems related to scene setup and continuity.

Quality Control files received from client/ other departments

3D (Texturing, Animation, Crowd Simulation, Muscles Simulation)

Software – Mari & Photoshop, Maya

Responsibilities –

Developing light-rig, Texturing for sequence and master 3D precom

Designs and implements direct (key) lighting, reflected lighting, shadows and Texturing for complex shots that meet and enhance art and tone direction

Ensures that assigned shots fit the continuity of the sequence

Ensures that assigned shots fit the continuity of the sequence Able to finish the tasks without any handholding/supervision

Need to come-up with technical/creative solutions

Accountable for meeting productivity and quota targets on time

Is responsible for giving inputs for bidding and following the schedule of the work allocated to him/her

Scripting knowledge ,knowledge of multiple rendering engines(ray tracer,GI,thorough knowledge of shading and different compositing softwares

Textures to achieve desired surface qualities of characters, props and environments

Leads in animating characters and creatures

Ensures that animation deliverables meet creative direction

Accountable for on time, on budget execution and delivery, as well as quality, of required animation for the sequence

Oversees and supervises complex tasks

Takes the lead in responsibilities given for his/her function

Production Coordinator (All Dept.)

Responsibilities –

Provides support to production management and assigned department(s) with logistics, scheduling, bidding, budgeting and related production support

Preparing production schedules for a particular function (roto, matte painting etc)

Monitoring progress on a project for a particular function

Facilitates the timely availability of required resources and assets

Tracks schedules and deliverables

May track and update versions of software tools and scripts

Coordinates departmental and cross-functional meetings to communicate updates, reschedules, and status of shots

Generates and distributes regular updates reflecting production progress and logistics

As applicable, secures equipment and resources needed for location and stage work

Overseeing the coordination of dailies and reviews, ensuring accurate notes are taken and all action points are distributed, understood, acted upon and followed through

Identify and flag areas of concern (where deliveries or production schedules will be affected) well within time and take appropriate measure to resolve the same

Using and updating the tracker for individual projects and prepare and collate their individual project report with finance for invoicing

Report Artists issues if any to the Producer or HR Department

Communicate with artists daily, ensures they have the appropriate resources and that their work is on target for completion

VFX Compositing

Software – Nuke

Responsibilities –

Combines layers of previously created materials (e.g., rendered animation, special effects, graphics, live action, static background plates, roto and prep elements) to create final images that meet art direction

Integrates assigned aspects of foreground, mid-ground and background scenes to extend a set, scene, environment or effect and incorporates characters or digital objects into scenes

Keying of foreground, mid-ground and background elements (complex)

Creates seamless transition from filmed footage into composited content

Able to finish the tasks without any handholding/supervision

Need to come-up with technical/creative solutions

Able to grade and develop the look of the shot

Accountable for meeting productivity and quota targets on time

Is responsible for giving inputs for bidding and following the schedule of the work allocated to him/her

VFX Paint

Software – Nuke & Photoshop



Responsibilities –

Produces complex matte painted elements to a high standard with a thorough understanding of perspective, lighting, and color

Completes the allotted project within the given man days as per client requirements and maintaining quality standards set by the company

Handles complex shots by maintaining high quality standards

Able to understand the clear instruction from client and provide the desired output

Does Self-review/quality checks for accuracy

Able to work on high-end digital articulate mattes, background repair and object removal with computer-aided drawing tools to detail and precision while performing repetitive tasks

Contribute ideas with immediate superior, production to make strong pipeline

Accurately assess the length of time necessary to generate high quality work

Able to do RND to execute complex shots

Completes the allotted project within the given man days as per client requirements and maintains quality standards set by the company

Able to finish the tasks without any handholding/supervision

Need to come-up with technical/creative solutions

VFX – Dynamics

Software – Maya & Realflow

Responsibilities –

Creates and animates digital effects elements to meet and enhance art direction.

For animated productions, creates effects that reflect physical dynamics of natural phenomena (e.g., fire, smoke, water, bubbles, lava, dust and/or foliage) to create a believable world for the story.

Sets-up, models and animates assigned character external features including grooming (i.e., hair and fur) and/or tailoring (i.e., clothing) to meet and enhance art direction.

Participates in writing utility scripts and software code that streamlines the simulation development process.

For live action, creates natural or supernatural phenomena to enhance the story.

Able to finish the tasks without any handholding/supervision

Need to come-up with technical/creative solutions

Able to grade and develop the look of the shot

Accountable for meeting productivity and quota targets on time

Is responsible for giving inputs for bidding and following the schedule of the work allocated to him/her

