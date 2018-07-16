AAdarsh Pvt Ltd publishes books and has its own IP (Intellectual Property) in animated cartoon characters for children. It has its own designing team and printing facility at two printing plants in Bhopal. In last 25 years it has grown from publishing to animations, from story books for children like Purple Turtle and Colour Fairies to animated series of Purple Turtle and Colour Fairies” As we are expanding our wings in animation, we need the following personnel with specific skill set.”

Animator (10) Experience : 2+ years of working experience in character animation Location : Bhopal Job Descriptions: Create high quality and creative animation scene.

Consistently meet project deadlines in a timely manner without compromising artistic integrity.

Ensure animation content created is consistent with overall requirement discussed. Knowledge and skills: Advance/Higher/Graduate Diploma, Art/Design/Creative Multimedia or equivalent.

Have full understanding and knowledge of animation principles.

A creative mind.

Keen attention to Details.

Able to work with minimum supervision. BG Coloring Artist (01) Experience : 2+years of experience in Photoshop as a BG coloring artist. Location : Bhopal Job Description: To create the 2D painted backgrounds and any 2D environments, sets or scenes on the project while working with the design and layout departments.

Complete all rough, revised and final designs necessary within assigned deadlines.

Resolve design problems with creative supervisors.

Ensure all artwork is properly backed up and saved appropriately.

Ensure all materials are prepared and ready on time. Knowledge and skills: An Advance/Higher/Graduate Diploma, Art/Design/Creative Multimedia or equivalent.

Expert in environment art in all genres, time periods, and styles.

Able to provide solid art assets while meeting strict deadlines.

An enthusiastic and flexible team player who can multitask and is willing to learn and improve.

Strong ability to paint light,shade,color and mood while matching style keys.

Be able to work with minimum supervision Compositor (01) Experience : 2+years of experience in 2D Animation industry. Location : Bhopal Job Description: Constructing the final image by combining layers of previously-created material. Work at the end of the production process.

Receive material from various sources including rendered computer animation, special effects, graphics, 2D animation, live action and static background plates. Knowledge and skills : 2+years of experience in 2D Animation industry.A Diploma, Advance/Higher/Graduate Diploma, Art/Design/Creative Multimedia or equivalent.

Extensive knowledge of current compositing software such as after effects.

Knowledge of various other programmes including in Adobe Premiere,Adobe Photoshop, Animate CC.

Have the talent to make artistic judgements

Have the technical skills to make practical decisions.

Understand in 2D animation process.

Have a good eye for composition, colour, light and shade

Have good communication skills

Be able to work as part of a team with minimum supervision. Lay out Artist (01) Experience : 2+years of experience in Photo shop as a Lay out artist. Location : Bhopal Job Description: Generates background designs, overlays, underlays, guides, floor plans and any other background-related art that the production may require, ensuring style and quality of show is met.

Review script for backgrounds needed at handout of show.

Complete all rough, revised and final designs necessary within assigned deadlines.

Resolve design problems with creative supervisors.

Ensure all artwork is properly backed up and saved appropriately.

If required, generate multiple views of environment and specific elements within it. Assist with special projects. Knowledge and skills- A Diploma, Advance/Higher/Graduate Diploma, Art/Design/Creative Multimedia or equivalent.

Posses excellent and adaptable drawing skill including good understanding of composition and perspective.

Able to provide solid art assets while meeting strict deadlines.

An enthusiastic and flexible team player who can multitask and is willing to learn and improve.

Be able to work with minimum supervision. Storyboard Artist (02) Experience : 2+ years experience in 2D animation field as a story board artist. Location : Bhopal Job Description: Work with scripts writers and creative directors to create illustrations, visual theme and art style.

Ensure that the vision and style of the video is consistently adhered.

Address notes from Director and Creative Supervisors.

Collaborate with creative department heads and production to review goals and vision for the storyboards and discuss concerns, timelines and complexity, given the parameters of the schedule.

Responsible for completing all deliverables on time and according to production schedule.

Ensure that storyboard includes all final dialogue, backgrounds, direction, and action by making drawing or text changes in description, dialog or numbering

Pitch storyboards to Director, crew and executives.

Build captivating design that conveys emotive stories through animations and videos that will grab attention. Knowledge and Skills: A Diploma, Advance/Higher/Graduate Diploma, Art/Design/Creative Multimedia or equivalent.

2D animation techniques and animation process. Experience in Animate CC/ Story Board Pro.

Able to deliver on schedule, working calmly and efficiently under pressure.

Be able to work with a minimum of supervision and good communication skills. For all Resumes Applications. Please mail us at cs1@aadarsh.com

http://www.aadarsh.com/aadarsh-career.php