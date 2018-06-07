Flamboyant Studios Pvt. Ltd is a Pune based Animation and Visual Effects Studio. The studio provides positive and creative environment to its artists. We encourage our employees to develop and produce challenging VFX work. The Company is having following positions to work on premium domestic and international projects:

Job Location: Pune

Lead Paint Artist:

Candidates with experience of 5+ years working in Paint and Composting.

A strong eye for detail to review own and team’s work

An organized, precise and thorough work ethics

Should have training abilities and expected to take ownership and initiatives for team’s work and deliveries

Sr. Paint Artist:

Candidates with experience of 3+ years working in Paint and Compositing

Should have strong skills of sequence paint, projection and color correction techniques

Roto experience prior to paint is preferred.

Good understanding of compositing process and work flow

Should be able to mentor and support junior team members to develop their skills and productivity.

Paint Artist:

Candidates with experience of 1+ years on working in sequence Paint, tracking and projection skills.

Roto experience prior to paint is preferred.

Asst. Production Manager:

Candidate with experience of 5+ year in production Management.

In-charge of organizing the production of the visual effects projects while working in close collaboration with the VFX Supervisor and Technical Leads assigned to the projects.

Responsible for the supervision and management of the entire production team.

Monitor the project’s budget and overall planning while ensuring that production runs smoothly.

Resource planning and work allocations.

Set up reviews with the production team and Director

Validate & analyse production reports prepared by coordinators

The candidate should have good English communication skills and Excel knowledge.

Production Coordinator:

Candidate with 1 year experience in production management with good communication skills and excel knowledge.

Prepare, maintain and update various production reports

Monitor shot development and schedule.

Facilitate teams for any operational support.

HR Assistant:

Candidate should have completed Diploma/ Post graduation in HR with minimum 1 year experience. Fresher can apply.

To Support the development and implementation of HR initiatives and systems

Being actively involved in recruitment and on boarding of new employees

To Maintain and updating personnel files

Will handle daily attendance and leave management and prepare payroll data for salaries.

Handle employee day to day queries

If you want to be part of the Flamboyant studios, please submit your application with position applied in the email subject line to: careers@flamboyantstudios.com

If your candidacy is successful, you will be contacted shortly. Incase your application is not retained then it will stay on file for future opportunities.

Artist from Animation and VFX background can drop their resume on above mentioned email address. We are always looking for passionate and talented artists. Feel free to share your resume even if your

position is not listed in current openings. We will contact you whenever relevant opening will be

available.