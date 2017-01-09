5Elements Entertainment Pvt. Ltd

Content for the Ad-

Paint Artist – Description

Clean plate creation, clean-up work and set extensions

Complex and dynamic paint clean-up – including character, dust, dirt, wire, seam and rig removal

Tracking (2D)

Color correction and grain matching

Ability to work tight deadlines and hours required for production

Taking direction/critiques, interpreting notes and learning/applying new skills are key parts of everyday life in our studio

Paint Artist – Requirements & Preferences:

2-4 years previous professional experience in Stereoscope or VFX Paint

Experience with hand paint and procedural comp/paint an asset

Exercises close attention to detail

Ability to work tight deadlines and hours for production

A healthy dose of team spirit.

Taking direction/critiques, interpreting notes and learning/applying new skills are key parts of everyday life in our studio.

Roto Artist – Description

The Roto Artist is responsible for creating mattes that accurately reflect the motion of a particular object/s over a series of frames in 2D. This involves sophisticated shape creation/editing; shape animation by hand and with trackers; and shape compositing, fill modes and opacity settings.

Roto Artist – Requirements & Preferences:

1-2 years of previous professional experience in Stereoscope or VFX rotoscope

Exercises close attention to detail

Ability to work tight deadlines and hours for production

A healthy dose of team spirit.

Taking direction/critiques, interpreting notes and learning/applying new skills are key parts of everyday life in our studio.

To Apply to this position:

Send your resume to hr@5edigital.com

Clearly include your name, address, telephone and email address

Include position applying for in subject of email

Contact details:

5Elements Entertainment Pvt. Ltd

AA1, 3rd Floor, 3rd Main Road,

Anna Nagar.

Chennai-600040.

Mobile Number – 9840375050

Land-Line Number – 044-26208673

Email – hr@5edigital.com