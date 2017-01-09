Paint Artist – Description
- Clean plate creation, clean-up work and set extensions
- Complex and dynamic paint clean-up – including character, dust, dirt, wire, seam and rig removal
- Tracking (2D)
- Color correction and grain matching
- Ability to work tight deadlines and hours required for production
- Taking direction/critiques, interpreting notes and learning/applying new skills are key parts of everyday life in our studio
Paint Artist – Requirements & Preferences:
- 2-4 years previous professional experience in Stereoscope or VFX Paint
- Experience with hand paint and procedural comp/paint an asset
- Exercises close attention to detail
- A healthy dose of team spirit.
Roto Artist – Description
- The Roto Artist is responsible for creating mattes that accurately reflect the motion of a particular object/s over a series of frames in 2D. This involves sophisticated shape creation/editing; shape animation by hand and with trackers; and shape compositing, fill modes and opacity settings.
Roto Artist – Requirements & Preferences:
- 1-2 years of previous professional experience in Stereoscope or VFX rotoscope
To Apply to this position:
- Send your resume to hr@5edigital.com
- Clearly include your name, address, telephone and email address
- Include position applying for in subject of email
Contact details:
5Elements Entertainment Pvt. Ltd
AA1, 3rd Floor, 3rd Main Road,
Anna Nagar.
Chennai-600040.
Mobile Number – 9840375050
Land-Line Number – 044-26208673
Email – hr@5edigital.com