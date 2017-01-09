5Elements Entertainment Pvt. Ltd

5-elementsContent for the Ad-

Paint Artist – Description

  • Clean plate creation, clean-up work and set extensions
  • Complex and dynamic paint clean-up – including character, dust, dirt, wire, seam and rig removal
  • Tracking (2D)
  • Color correction and grain matching
  • Ability to work tight deadlines and hours required for production
  • Taking direction/critiques, interpreting notes and learning/applying new skills are key parts of everyday life in our studio

Paint Artist – Requirements & Preferences:

  • 2-4 years previous professional experience in Stereoscope or VFX Paint
  • Experience with hand paint and procedural comp/paint an asset
  • Exercises close attention to detail
  • Ability to work tight deadlines and hours for production
  • A healthy dose of team spirit.
  • Taking direction/critiques, interpreting notes and learning/applying new skills are key parts of everyday life in our studio.

Roto Artist – Description

  • The Roto Artist is responsible for creating mattes that accurately reflect the motion of a particular object/s over a series of frames in 2D. This involves sophisticated shape creation/editing; shape animation by hand and with trackers; and shape compositing, fill modes and opacity settings.

Roto Artist – Requirements & Preferences:

  • 1-2 years of previous professional experience in Stereoscope or VFX rotoscope
  • Exercises close attention to detail
  • Ability to work tight deadlines and hours for production
  • A healthy dose of team spirit.
  • Taking direction/critiques, interpreting notes and learning/applying new skills are key parts of everyday life in our studio.

To Apply to this position:

  • Send your resume to hr@5edigital.com
  • Clearly include your name, address, telephone and email address
  • Include position applying for in subject of email

Contact details:

5Elements Entertainment Pvt. Ltd
AA1, 3rd  Floor, 3rd Main Road,
Anna Nagar.
Chennai-600040.
Mobile Number – 9840375050

Land-Line Number – 044-26208673
Email –  hr@5edigital.com

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2017 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.
    close

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.