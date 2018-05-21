5Elements Entertainment is a Visual Effects Studio caters to the International Market, and produce the output of world-class quality. It has grown to become one of the biggest visual effects studios in Chennai extending its services globally to many Studios, Independent Movie Producers, TV Shows, and Commercials.

Job Description

The Ideal candidate should have 1.5 years of rotoscoping experience of having worked on VFX Roto for International Projects.

Good knowledge in all roto techniques, manual, motion-blur, hair and fur details

Responsibilities:

Should have a keen eye for doing “final” level quality of work

Salary will be competitive based on experience.

Pro-active.

Eager to learn.

Ability to work under pressure.

Team players.

Ability to take direction and feedback well from your peers.

PAINT Artist

Job Description

Minimum of 2 years for senior level.

Minimum of 1-2 years for Medium level

Experience in VFX paint and prep work for International Projects is a must.

Exceptional skill in at least one Paint software.

Proficient in creating clean plates.

Additional knowledge of Rotoscopy and 2D Tracking would be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

Should have a keen eye for doing “final” level quality of work

Salary will be competitive based on experience.

Pro-active.

Eager to learn.

Ability to work under pressure.

Team players.

Ability to take direction and feedback well from your peers.

Please apply to hr@5edigital.com and mention the position you are applying for in the Subject of the mail.