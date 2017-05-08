5Elements is an organization with a mission to provide quality and timely delivery to its worldwide clients. The team at 5Elements Entertainment consists of some of the best minds from the industry.
We are happy to have the most creative, talented and professional people. The team is now expanding in Roto & Paint Department.
Paint Artist – Description
- Clean plate creation, clean-up work and set extensions
- Complex and dynamic paint clean-up – including character, dust, dirt, wire, seam and rig removal
- Tracking (2D)
- Color correction and grain matching
- Ability to work tight deadlines and hours required for production
- Taking direction/critiques, interpreting notes and learning/applying new skills are key parts of everyday life in our studio
Paint Artist – Requirements & Preferences:
- 2-4 years previous professional experience in Stereoscope or VFX Paint
- Experience with hand paint and procedural comp/paint an asset
- Exercises close attention to detail
- Ability to work tight deadlines and hours for production
- A healthy dose of team spirit.
- Taking direction/critiques, interpreting notes and learning/applying new skills are key parts of everyday life in our studio.
Roto Artist – Description
- The Roto Artist is responsible for creating mattes that accurately reflect the motion of a particular object/s over a series of frames in 2D. This involves sophisticated shape creation/editing; shape animation by hand and with trackers; and shape compositing, fill modes and opacity settings.
Roto Artist – Requirements & Preferences:
- 1-2 years of previous professional experience in Stereoscope or VFX rotoscope
- Exercises close attention to detail
- Ability to work tight deadlines and hours for production
- A healthy dose of team spirit.
- Taking direction/critiques, interpreting notes and learning/applying new skills are key parts of everyday life in our studio.
To Apply to this position:
- Send your resume to hr@5edigital.com
- Clearly include your name, address, telephone and email address
- Include position applying for in subject of email
Contact details:
5Elements Entertainment Pvt. Ltd
AA1, 3rd Floor, 3rd Main Road,
Anna Nagar.
Chennai-600040.
Mobile Number – 9840375050
Land-Line Number – 044-26208673
Email – hr@5edigital.com