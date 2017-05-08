5Elements

5Elements is an organization with a mission to provide quality and timely delivery to its worldwide clients. The team at 5Elements Entertainment consists of some of the best minds from the industry.

We are happy to have the most creative, talented and professional people. The team is now expanding in Roto & Paint Department.

Paint Artist – Description

Clean plate creation, clean-up work and set extensions

Complex and dynamic paint clean-up – including character, dust, dirt, wire, seam and rig removal

Tracking (2D)

Color correction and grain matching

Ability to work tight deadlines and hours required for production

Taking direction/critiques, interpreting notes and learning/applying new skills are key parts of everyday life in our studio

Paint Artist – Requirements & Preferences:

2-4 years previous professional experience in Stereoscope or VFX Paint

Experience with hand paint and procedural comp/paint an asset

Exercises close attention to detail

Ability to work tight deadlines and hours for production

A healthy dose of team spirit.

Taking direction/critiques, interpreting notes and learning/applying new skills are key parts of everyday life in our studio.

Roto Artist – Description

The Roto Artist is responsible for creating mattes that accurately reflect the motion of a particular object/s over a series of frames in 2D. This involves sophisticated shape creation/editing; shape animation by hand and with trackers; and shape compositing, fill modes and opacity settings.

Roto Artist – Requirements & Preferences:

1-2 years of previous professional experience in Stereoscope or VFX rotoscope

Exercises close attention to detail

Ability to work tight deadlines and hours for production

A healthy dose of team spirit.

Taking direction/critiques, interpreting notes and learning/applying new skills are key parts of everyday life in our studio.

To Apply to this position:

Send your resume to hr@5edigital.com

Clearly include your name, address, telephone and email address

Include position applying for in subject of email

Contact details:

5Elements Entertainment Pvt. Ltd

AA1, 3rd Floor, 3rd Main Road,

Anna Nagar.

Chennai-600040.

Mobile Number – 9840375050

Land-Line Number – 044-26208673

Email – hr@5edigital.com