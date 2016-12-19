VIDEOGYAN

Character Animator

Experience (2 – 5 Yrs)

we are looking for a passionate character animator who will be able to create extra ordinary animation by using his acting skills. He should be good team player & motivative for others. Should match quality animation in a tight deadlines.

Skills & Responsibilities:

Strong working knowledge on latest Maya software.

Excellent understating and ability to apply Animation principles.

Should be pro-active with good communication skills.

Note: Demo reel is mandatory along with CV

3D Trainee Animator

Experience (0 – 1 Yrs)

We always welcome fresher those who can show their potential with the following skill set matched.

Skills & Responsibilities:

Strong working knowledge on latest Maya software.

Excellent understating and ability to apply Animation principles.

Should be pro-active with good communication skills.

Note: Demo reel is mandatory along with CV

Lighting Artist

Experience (2 – 5 Yrs)

Should have solid understanding of lighting & compositing. rendering techniques will be a plus.

He should be Proficient in creating lighting setups for all styles of projects.

Should be good team player & motivative for others. Should match quality in the tight deadlines.

Skills & Responsibilities:

Strong understanding on latest Maya software.

Excellent knowledge of Mental Ray shading network.

Knowledge of V Ray and Arnold will be a plus.

Good knowledge about different environment and mood with correct aestheticalsense.

Should be pro-active with good communication skills.

Note: Demo reel is mandatory along with CV

Compositor

Experience (3 – 7 Yrs)

Compositor should have good knowledge of using render passes of mental ray and vray and to be responsible for working closely with the FX, Lighting team and render wranglers to develop compositing strategies.

Skills & Responsibilities:

.Be able to analyse and solve problems and cheats without lighting team support.

Minimum Knowledge of lighting and rendering should be required.

possess extensive knowledge of current compositing software such as Nuke, Fusion, and After effects

be able to deliver on schedule, working calmly and efficiently under pressure, if required

Good knowledge about different environment and mood with correct aestheticalsense.

Keen eye of colours and contrast variations of a scene or environment

be able to work with a minimum of supervision

Note: Demo reel is mandatory along with CV

VFX Artist

Experience (2 – 5 Yrs)

VFX artist should have professional knowledge in his area. Technically should be very strong. Strong knowledge of laws of physics in all aspects. should be a good Team player and has to work closely with Lighting Team on creating different types of effects, simulation &techniques.

Skills & Responsibilities:

Be able to analyse and solve problems

possess extensive knowledge of current VFX software such as Maya, flame, Smoke, Real Flow, After effects. Nuke, Fusion

knowledge of Houdini will be a plus

pay close attention to details

Be able to deliver on schedule, working calmly and efficiently under pressure, if required

Note: Demo reel is mandatory along with CV

Render & Wrangler Artist

Experience (0 – 2 Yrs)

Render Wranglers supervise the rendering process. In computer-generated imagery (CGI). Render Wranglers should monitor and control the rendering process and manage the render farm. He should record information accurately and produce reports and must have a understanding of layer & pass rendering techniques.

Render wrangler should work closely with lighting and compositors.

Skills & Responsibilities:

Good understanding of latest Maya software, Lighting & rendering techniques.

Professional knowledge of muster, smudge, etc.

Should have knowledge of system management, IT related issues and technical issues of Maya, server and LAN.

Should be willing to stretch beyond regular office hours.

3D Modeler (BG Artist)

Experience (3 – 5 Yrs)

3D modeler should have keen knowledge of real world scale and proportion of various objects and assets. Knowledge of lowpoly asset creation. Should has to work closely with rigging and texturing department. Should be able to create proper uv’s in Maya or any other softwares.

Skills & Responsibilities:

Should have worked on photoshop or any other texturing softwares

Should be good with Maya, ZBrush or other softwares

knowledge of Mari, substance will be a plus.

Knowledge of speed tree and other fastest asset creation softwares

Note: Demo reel is mandatory along with CV

Texturing Artist

Experience (3 – 5 Yrs)

Texturing Artist should be responsible to create paint surface texture of characters, environments & props, should be able to create proper UV’s in MAYA or any other softwares. Good knowledge of procedural texture and photo realistic texture in photoshop or any other softwares like Mari, substance painter. Should have the good knowledge of shading and physical properties of shaders.

Skills & Responsibilities:

Should have worked on the softwares like; Adobe photoshop, 3D Paint, Mental Ray, ZBrush

Should be good with mattpainting and environment image plates.

Should be work closely with modeling and lighting department.

Should collaborate with lighting team while creating textures.

Should have the knowledge to create physical shaders and shading networks.

Note: Demo reel is mandatory along with CV

Rigging Artist

Experience (4 – 6 Yrs)

We are looking out for Rigging Artist who can work closely with modeling and animation team, should have strong understanding of rigging, skinning and related character technologies.

Skills & Responsibilities:

Good Understanding of Anatomy

Extensive knowledge of Maya

High quality character, vehicle and props rigs

To solve problems within team and other departments

Good knowledge of Maya skinning

Knowledge of Biped and Quadruped Anatomy

Good knowledge of mel and python scripting

Note: Demo reel is mandatory along with CV

Concept Artist

Experience (2 Yrs)

We are looking out for Concept Artist who have a strong knowledge of colour, mood, environments and illustration skills, need to work closely with supervisor, directors, creative content writer, post-production team. Good knowledge story telling by the concept art.

Skills & Responsibilities:

Should have up-to-date knowledge of computer illustration software packages

Should have strong knowledge of design principles

visualise perspective and 3D space

have a keen interest in design, architecture and film.

visually interpret other people’s ideas

should be flexible and adapt to change when asked

Note: Work Samples are mandatory along with CV

Storyboard Artist

Experience (2 – 4 Yrs)

He should Illustrating the narrative, planning shots, and drawing panels to demonstrate action and maintain continuity between scenes of an animation. He should work closely with the Directorand the scriptwriter, Producer to visualise and tell the story. He must know Strong Camera angles &Panel Setup

Skills & Responsibilities:

Good Understanding of graphics and editing software

Should have excellent drawing skills in anatomy and Character Designing

Good Story Teller & Acting Knowledge

Good communication and presentation skills

Note: Work Samples are mandatory along with CV

Production Coordinator

Experience (2 – 4 Yrs)

Production Coordinator is responsible to ensure the output quality is delivered as per the deadline, make sure that the production efficiency is maximized, must have excellent understanding of Animation pipeline and workflow and should be able to work on high quality International projects. He should work with CG Supervisor,Production manager & Producer.

Skills & Responsibilities:

knowledge of Google Spreadsheets, Microsoft Outlook, Excel and Word.

Knowledge in latest CG software’s will be a plus.

Knowledge of latest Production tracking software like Shotgun or any other will be a plus.

have excellent organisational skills

have highly developed communication skills

