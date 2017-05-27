Winners of Live Competitions at Bengaluru GAFX Conference 2017

Live Competitions ranging from eight hours to 30 hours were conducted at Bengaluru GAFX Conference 2017. This one of its kind competition saw a big increase in participation. Over 500 participants including students and professionals competed in categories ranging from traditional art to digital art to technical artistry and challenge. The various categories included clay sculpting, acrylic painting, 3D modelling / Zbrush sculpting, 3D Game Art, story writing and illustration, character animation, hackathon and procedural art creation. The organisers received an overwhelming response to the competition and had to pre-screen registrants and shortlist the participants to the number that could be fit in the space available.

The live competitions not only provided a great platform for the students and professionals to showcase their talent and get recognised at an all India level but also the studios an opportunity to spot talent. On the third and the final day of GAFX 2017, the winners were awarded the Bengaluru GAFX Champion title and were rewarded handsomely with cash, pen tablets from Huion, vouchers from Jungle Lodges and Resorts including job / internship offer considerations.

Here is a complete list of the winners in the student category:

Clay Sculpting: Participants create a sculpture in a controlled setting, based on the theme of the day. Basic supplies like organic clay and base stand are provided at the event while the participants have to carry their own tools.

Student Category

Winner: Ramachari

Runner up: Santosh Kumar

Professional Category

Winner: Vinayak S

Hackathon (Simulation X): Participants have to solve a real world optimisation problem in 22 hours using the Unity Game Engine.

Professional Category

Winner: Ajmal, Suhail and Kukkanagai

Hackathon (Procedural City): Participants have to use the power of mathematical and algorithmic pattern generation to create a stunning procedural world in 22 hours using the Unity or Unreal Game Engine.

Student Category

Winner: Rahul Sinha and Sumit Gosh

Runner up: Harshavardhan Kode

Professional Category

Winner: Sharatchandra Aital and Shaurya

Runner up: Tilak S Naik and Ahamed Shoaib

Story Writing: Students and professionals have to write a short story for an animated project which should be visualised on a storyboard. The theme is provided on the spot.

Student Category

Winner: Shashank Uppalike, Arun Sahlot and Jayant Kumar

Runner up: Chirag Bafna, Udipta and Moulya

Professional Category

Winner: Nikhil Chandra

Character Animation: Character Animation Competition is for participants to showcase their talent as a Character Animator, going through a creative and physical endurance test of over 30 hours. Participants are provided with the PK-Man Character Rig which is built to industry standards and is very versatile in its features.

Student Category

Winner: Sai Srikanth Charepalli

Runner up: Arjun K

Professional Category

Winner: Kannan

Runner up: Vignesh

Digital Painting: Participants have to create the most compelling digital painting based on the theme of the day.

Student Category

Winner: Karthik Bharadvaj

Professional Category

Winner: Bala Sutar

Runner up: Radha Krishnan R

Traditional Painting: Participants have to create a traditional painting (acrylic) based on the theme of the day and are provided with Canvas, paint, paint-brush and other basic supplies.

Student Category

Winner: Shashidhar

Runner up: Shiva Prasad

Professional Category

Winner: Jayaganesh NS

Runner up: Basavaraj S

3D Modelling: Participants have to go through a creative and physical endurance test building an asset by modelling and texturing it. For students, theme revolves around a prop while for professionals, the theme is around character modelling.

Student Category

Winner: Muhammed Fouz Ul Haque

Runner up: Hemnath R

Professional Category

Winner: Moby Francis

Runner up: Fatihima Raseed

3D Game Art: Participants have to create 3D Game Art which includes modelling and texturing. For students, theme revolves around a prop while for professionals, the theme is around Hard Surfacing modelling.

Student Category

Winner: Rohit Lad

Runner up: Huzefa Sikander

Professional Category

Winner: Shyamsagar S

Runner up: Ranjilnath