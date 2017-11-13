Unity releases detailed insights on India market trends at ‘Unite India 2017’

Unity Technologies announced that India is now ranked third in global gaming installs, surpassing Brazil and Russia (source: Unity Analytics). This came from shared insights into the latest Indian gaming ecosystem trends that were presented at Unite India 2017 in Hyderabad. The debut of Unite India 2017 was hosted in collaboration with NASSCOM Game Developer Conference 2017, the premier event for the Game Developer Community in India.

According to Unity Analytics, latest market research shows that India has risen from the ninth position in January of this year to the third spot in global install rankings, surpassing Brazil and Russia to become one of the world’s largest gaming markets. This is due to the spike in India’s adoption of high-end mobile devices with larger RAM size. In one year, mobile device count with 1GB RAM has grown from 31.6 million to 100 million in October 2017.

“Unity analysed and studied the ongoing market trends and development in the Indian Mobile Industry,” said Unity Technologies director of South Asia Pacific Quentin Staes-Polet. “Based on our findings, we believe the mass adoption of high-end mobile devices will give the Indian gaming ecosystem ample opportunity to innovate and provide compelling content to development platforms.”



“Driven by the massive rush of cost-effective, high-end smartphones and the 4G revolution that began last year, the Indian mobile gaming market has been expanding at a rapid pace,” said NASSCOM Gaming Forum chairman Rajesh Rao. “Every Indian with a smartphone today is trying out games, and it’s not just young people. Additionally, the developer ecosystem is maturing rapidly, with several high profile games made in India seeing international commercial success. There has also been strong interest in the Indian market from venture capitalists. As a result, we expect this growth to increase and help the budding Indian gaming industry become one of the leaders in the global market.”

Unity is uniquely positioned to help understand trends across the mobile industry, with 87K made with Unity games and experiences generating 2.4 billion installs across 1.1 billion unique devices globally each month.

Unity Analytics research identified the following trends in the Indian gaming industry:

Card games, word games and sports games are the top three genres by time played per day in India in 2017.

Adoption of high-end mobile devices has dramatically changed the Indian gaming market in the last few years, which now includes over 200 games development studios and service providers.

User engagement sessions reveal that non-gaming genres such as social, medical, financial, food and beverage and travel, are growing faster in the application development industry.

Unite is Unity’s global developer conference hosted in eight countries and is the most important gathering of Unity developers, artists, publishers, educators and enthusiasts. The conference witnessed gaming industry experts and prominent spokespeople from the industry, under one roof, to give deep insight into the world of evolving technologies.

Unity exists to democratise development, solve hard problems and enable success — three core values that are the driving forces of Unity’s adoption by millions of creators. Games and experiences made with Unity reach more than three billion devices worldwide and were installed more than 16 billion times in 2016 alone.