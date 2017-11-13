Here’s the winners list for the NGF Awards 2017!

Even though the number of attendees at the NGF Awards was comparatively lower than the previous year, the quality of the games submitted and nominated has been going upward significantly as well. The remaining attendees of the event might have however very well been in the exhibition hall as the games were being showcased there, live. A total of about 150 games were submitted for the awards and took around 72 hours of play testing to shortlist the finalists.

If you’ve missed out on the winners of the NGF awards, here’s the full list of winners in this year’s edition:



BYOG (Build your own game):

Atlas of Survivors (Winner)

Till the Dawn, Waiting (Runner Up)

Upcoming Game:

Bollywood Fighter by Photon Tadpole Studios

Raji: An Ancient Epic by Nodding Heads Games (Runner up)

The Bonfire by Xigma Games

Possessions by Lucid Labs

Mukti by UnderDOGS Gaming Studio (Winner)

Student Awards:

Loopables (Winner)

Evolve (Runner up)

Indie Game of the Year:

Warfront Defenders

Twisty Board

Tangled up

Neo Angle (Winner)

Cubots: The Origins (Runner up)

Game of the year:

Clash of Robots

Asura (Winner)

Cookie Craze: Sarah’s Story

Masala Express: Cooking Game

Switch – Or Die Trying

The winners were gratified with Unity Pro licences, cash prizes, mementos, scholarships to Casual Connect and even a Nintendo Switch! As Sumo Games had sponsored the prizes for the award, the studio announced that each of the winners will be receiving a copy of their game, Snake Pass.