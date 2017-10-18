MIPCOM 2017 sees signing of big deals in Indian and Asian market!

MIPCOM 2017 which is world’s largest content market has started at Paleis Des Festivals, Cannes. It gathers world’s most influential players for four days of meeting from 16-19 October 2017. Some of the big deals in the international market are signed here. Good news for Indian audiences as a major deal affecting Indian masses has been signed here. Zee Enterprises and Sony Pictures Television have signed a first pay feature deal. This will enable Indian audiences to watch a range of films since both are two powerful houses to reckon with. This is the first time such an agreement has been signed. Films like Spiderman Homecoming, Blade Runner 2049, Baby Driver, The Emoji Movie and life will be a part of the agreement. Senior vice president international distribution Asia Pacific SPT Ken Lo said, “Given the box office success of films like Spiderman Homecoming, we are confident that Indian audiences will be thrilled to know that they can soon enjoy this and many more of our premium films on Zee. We look forward to working together with Zee to entertain an important and fast growing market.”

In another major churnout, Shellhut and Tiny Island Pictures have signed a deal with Wings Media. Shellhut and Tiny Island is a new joint venture between Thailand’s Shellhut Entertainment and Singapore’s Tiny Island Productions. It has signed a 10 feature film co production MOU with Wings Media. Wings is a member of Oriental Pearl Group and a part of Shanghai Media Group. It is worth around $250 million. It will be the biggest animation film cooperation in Asia and first ever China-Singapore-Thailand animation coproduction. Their first venture will be animated series Dream Defenders. China is all set to build its own Marvel universe.

Director Paul Chung who has earlier worked with Dream Works, Walt Disney, Warner Brothers will be leading the film development and production. CEO Shellhut Entertainment Jwanhut Ahariyavraromp said, “We are dedicated towards searching he globe for the best film and television content and are confident that this partnership will bring Asian flavours to the world.”

“This collaboration will bring together sci-fi from China and the rest of the world,” said Shelan He, VP of Oriental Pearl, and president of Wings Media. He added, “The co-produced films will showcase the best of China’s culture, as well as expose China’s audiences to the multi-cultural characteristics of Singapore and Thailand.” Shellhut and Tiny Island had previously partnered to produce Shellhut Entertainment’s hit animated TV series project Shelldon. Intellectual property from the new films will be used to build theme parks in Thailand.

Shellhut and Tiny Island Pictures’ next step will be to talk with American and European partners,” said David Kwok, Tiny Island CEO.