MIPJunior 2017: ‘Magic Adventures-The Crystal of Dark’ is the most screened programme at MIPJunior this year

Korean animated series ‘Magic Adventures-The Crystal of Dark’ is going great guns! It became the most screened programme at MIPJunior 2017 this year. It is of 11 minutes duration and has 52 episodes. The series is about a kooky young princess battling the evil Wizard of Dark to save the Magic Land. It is a comedy adventure series from Hong Dang Moo.

In second place was 44 Cats, which is a new pet project from Rainbow in Italy. In third place was Alice and Lewis.It has 52 episodes and 11 minutes each. The show is a comedy series about living with change. The show has been produced by France’s Blue Spirit.