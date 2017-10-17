Green Gold to create series ‘Mighty Little Bheem’ for Netflix

Green Gold Animation has been commissioned by Netflix to make an exclusive 13-episode series on its trademark show, Chhota Bheem. Titled Mighty Little Bheem, the series is scheduled for release in August 2018.

Each episode of Mighty Bheem will 22 minutes long and feature a baby version of the popular kids character. It could also be broken into 52 episodes of 5 minutes each.

The announcement was made by Netflix international kids acquisition and co-production division head Aram Yacoubian at MIPJunior 2017, Cannes. He mentioned, “Chhota Bheem is iconic in India. We are happy to work with Green Gold to produce a younger baby version of him and bring it to global children.”

Green Gold will dedicate a separate team of 100 members for the project, which will have a budget in the range of three to four million dollars.

Green Gold Animaton CEO Rajiv Chilaka expressed, “We are very happy to partner with Netflix. We have created this especially for the world’s leader.”