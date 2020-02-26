Zynga’s ‘CSR Racing 2’ launches new personalisation feature, elite customs

Zynga, a global leader in interactive entertainment, today released Elite Customs, a new feature in the popular mobile drag racing game, CSR Racing 2 (CSR2). Elite Customs revamps players’ in-game garages with an upgraded take on customisation performance for their car collections.

Elite Customs gives players access to exclusive custom paints, liveries and interior options, license plate mods and wheel upgrades. The new feature will also give players decals so they can add numbers, player names, crew names and country flags to their cars.

“A huge appeal of CSR2 is that you can collect and race the cars of your dreams. With this feature, you can now customise your rides to showcase your racer identity.Elite Customs takes the performance of your cars to never-before-seen levels with additional fusion slots and better-fitted parts,” said CSR2 vice president Julian Widdows.

Players will initially be able to earn Elite Parts by competing and winning in Showdown, CSR2’s player-versus-player feature, allowing them to use Elite Customs upgrades to customise their cars and max out vehicle elegance and performance. The more players win, the more they unlock favourites like Fusion Upgrades, RP Bonuses and additional Star Rarity Boosts. Players can modify eight Legends vehicles as of today with more packs of cars available in the future.

CSR2 is available to download for free on the App Store as well as the Google Play Store. For more information about CSR2, visit the game’s community channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.