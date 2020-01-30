‘Zootopia’ directors to helm an upcoming Disney untitled animated feature?

Walt Disney Animation is reaping rewards for it highly acclaimed and highest-grossing Frozen 2. And now, according to a new report, there is some new information regarding an unannounced project.

Zootopia directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush may be the directors of the next Disney film. Howard has previously been a director for hit films Tangled, the short Tangled Ever After and the hit movie Zootopia, and has executive produced Frozen 2. Bush has written Moana and Zootopia, and co-directed the latter alongside Howard.

The untitled animated feature, the duo is set to helm will probably be centered on a Latinx (a person of Latin American origin or descent – used as a gender-neutral or non-binary alternative to Latino or Latina) family.

Walt Disney Animation Studios is currently working on a film titled Raya and the Last Dragon, will take place in Kumandra, which is a fictional land based on the southeast Asian cultures. The main character, Raya, will be a fearless and determined warrior who has to find the last dragon.